DIY Recipes: How to make Tubani (Steamed beans pudding)

Berlinda Entsie

Here's another way to switch your beans recipes.

Tubani (Steamed beans pudding)
Tubani is a meal mostly eaten by Northerners in Ghana.

Ingredients

Black-eyed pea flour(white beans flour) /cow pea flour

Water

Method

Add water to the black-eyed pea flour in a bowl and beat the mixture in a circular motion till the mixture becomes fluffy.

Pour some water into a saucepan and boil.

Wash your banana leaves or corn husk and put some at the base of the saucepan on the fire.

Put some of the fluffy mixtures of black-eyed pea flour and water into some of the leaves and wrap.

Put the wrapped food gently into the water on the fire and let it cook for some time.

Cover the top of the water in the saucepan with some of the leaves.

Cover with the saucepan’s lid and let it cook for about twenty minutes.

Served with fried seasoned tomatoes and onions (chopped) and pepper.

Berlinda Entsie
