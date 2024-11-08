ADVERTISEMENT
Equatorial Guinea: The only spanish-speaking African country and 4 other fun facts

Temi Iwalaiye

Equatorial Guinea has been in the news lately for Baltasar Engonga's scandal, but not much is known about this country.

Fun facts about Equatorial Guinea [businesseliteafrica]
Equatorial Guinea, officially the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, is an African country on the west coast of Central Africa.

People from this country are called Equatorial Guineans or Equatoguineans and its capital is Malabo.

Equatorial Guinea is the only African nation with Spanish as an official language. It gained independence from Spain on October 12, 1968.

This is because of its colonial past with Spain, which sets it apart in a continent where most countries speak Portuguese, English, and French.

However, they still speak about 15 indigenous languages in Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea once had one of the highest per capita GDPs in Africa due to its vast oil reserves, but it underwent a recession in 2023, and the Seychelles have taken over.

According to Worldometer, the nominal (current) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Equatorial Guinea is $11,813,908,448 (USD) as of 2022.

However, ordinary citizens aren’t rich, and wealth distribution is uneven.

Equatorial Guinea is one of the smallest countries in mainland Africa, excluding island nations.

It consists of a mainland region, Río Muni, and several islands, including Bioko Island, where the capital, Malabo, is located. It is also one of the least populated countries in continental Africa.

Equatorial Guinea has an area of 10,831 sq mi (28,052 sq km) and an estimated population of 1,669,000 as of 2024.

Malabo Equatorial Guinea [Tribuneonline]
Equatorial Guinea's political history has been marked by frequent coups and an authoritarian regime. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has been in power since 1979, is Africa's longest-serving leader.

He seized power from Francisco Macias Nguema in 1979, leading to a mass exodus and thousands of deaths.

Although he relaxed some restrictions, such as banning the Catholic Church, he maintained absolute control. Nguema's son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang, serves as vice president.

Over 90% of Equatorial Guinea's exports are oil, which has a significant impact on the economy but because of this dependence, the economy is now more susceptible to changes in the price of oil globally.

So, Equatorial Guinea isn’t just known for scandals; it’s a very interesting and successful country.

Temi Iwalaiye

