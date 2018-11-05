Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How to bake shortbread cookies

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Scotch shortbread cookies play

Scotch shortbread cookies

(Taste of Home)

  • Ingredients

2 cups butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 cups all-purpose flour

  • READ ALSO

How to make wheat digestive biscuit

How to make soya beans balls

How to prepare semolina crepes

How to prepare Matcha rice

  • Method

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in vanilla; add flour and mix well.

Put through the cookie press and form cookies onto baking sheets. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to make wheat digestive biscuit How to make wheat digestive biscuit
How to prepare cassava leaves stew How to prepare cassava leaves stew
How to prepare stuffed pork chops How to prepare stuffed pork chops
How to make bacon wrapped chicken How to make bacon wrapped chicken
5 nice beach resorts in Ghana you should spend alone time with bae 5 nice beach resorts in Ghana you should spend alone time with bae
How to make avocado salsa How to make avocado salsa

Recommended Videos

5 foods to help erectile dysfunction 5 foods to help erectile dysfunction
Pulse Food: Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes
Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare okro soupbullet
2 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
3 Recipes for Ghanaian fried rice How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable...bullet
4 Canada Visa Application Canada visa application in Ghana,...bullet
5 Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to...bullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare Ghanaian saladbullet
7 Cities in Ghana 10 best cities in Ghana by populationbullet
8 Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot pepper...bullet
9 Pulse Food 7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make...bullet
10 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet

Related Articles

5 nice beach resorts in Ghana you should spend alone time with bae
How to make bacon wrapped chicken
4 bad eating habits you must avoid
How to make soya beans balls
How to delicious make shrimp sauce
How to prepare cassava leaves stew
How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza
How to make wheat digestive biscuit

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
4 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
5 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
6 Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishesbullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet

Food & Travel

How to make Cocktail Martini
3 Halloween recipes you can try at home
3 Halloween recipes you can try at home
4 health benefits of eating oats meal every morning
Nadia Buari spotted buying roasted plantain and groundnut
Nadia Buari reveals her favorite street food
X
Advertisement