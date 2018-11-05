How to bake shortbread cookies

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 cups butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
4 cups all-purpose flour
How to make wheat digestive biscuit
How to prepare semolina crepes
View this post on Instagram
SHORTBREAD COOKIES These buttery easy shortbread cookies are spectacular! They are so cute, easy to make and taste divine. Sponsored baking ingredients from @dainessfoods Don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and our website channel for more deliciousness #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #Shortbreadcookies #Telandeexperience #ghana #cookies #foodblogging #Africa #africancusine #tasty #africanfood #africanfoodblogger #ghanaianfood #Westafrica #foodrecipes #african #nigerianfood #africanfood #westafricanfood #pasta #biscuit #foodphotgraphyandstyling #foodie #africanfood #savory #healthy
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).
Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Stir in vanilla; add flour and mix well.
Put through the cookie press and form cookies onto baking sheets. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes.