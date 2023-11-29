Taro roots are not commonly used because of their short lifespan but they taste better than fried yam or French fries, when done well.
DIY Recipes: How to fry taro root like a pro
Taro root, locally known as 'brobbey' or 'kooko' in the Eastern and Ashanti regions of Ghana, is a lesser-known tuber.
Follow these detailed instructions to achieve crispy and flavorful fried taro root:
Ingredients:
- Taro root
- Oil
- Salt
Method:
Peeling and slicing:
- Begin by peeling the taro root, and removing the outer skin to reveal the starchy interior.
- Cut the taro root into thin slices. The thinness ensures even cooking and a crispy texture.
Soaking in water:
- Place the taro root slices in a bowl of water. Allow them to soak for several hours, or preferably overnight in the refrigerator.
- The soaking process helps release starch from the taro, enhancing its texture when fried.
- Draining and washing:
- Once soaked, drain the starchy water from the bowl.
- Wash the taro root slices thoroughly to remove excess starch, ensuring a crispier result.
Seasoning:
- Sprinkle salt over the washed taro root slices. Adjust the amount according to personal taste preferences.
Heating oil:
- Heat oil in a deep fryer or a deep, sturdy pan. The oil should be hot enough to ensure a quick and even fry.
Frying:
- Carefully place the taro root slices into the hot oil. Fry them in small batches to avoid overcrowding and ensure uniform cooking.
- Fry the slices until they turn a golden-brown color, indicating that they are crispy and cooked to perfection.
- Draining excess oil:
- Once fried, use a slotted spoon to remove the taro root slices from the hot oil.
- Place the fried slices on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
- Serve and enjoy:
- The fried taro root slices can be enjoyed on their own or paired with a variety of accompaniments.
- Popular choices include dipping them in pepper sauce for a spicy kick or combining ketchup with mayonnaise for a tangy twist.
- They also pair well with various proteins according to personal preference.
By following these steps, you can savor the delightful flavors and textures of the best-fried taro root.
