DIY Recipes: How to fry taro root like a pro

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Taro root, locally known as 'brobbey' or 'kooko' in the Eastern and Ashanti regions of Ghana, is a lesser-known tuber.

Taro root
Taro roots are not commonly used because of their short lifespan but they taste better than fried yam or French fries, when done well.

Follow these detailed instructions to achieve crispy and flavorful fried taro root:

Ingredients:

  1. Taro root
  2. Oil
  3. Salt
Method:

Peeling and slicing:

  • Begin by peeling the taro root, and removing the outer skin to reveal the starchy interior.
  • Cut the taro root into thin slices. The thinness ensures even cooking and a crispy texture.

Soaking in water:

  • Place the taro root slices in a bowl of water. Allow them to soak for several hours, or preferably overnight in the refrigerator.
  • The soaking process helps release starch from the taro, enhancing its texture when fried.
  1. Draining and washing:
  • Once soaked, drain the starchy water from the bowl.
  • Wash the taro root slices thoroughly to remove excess starch, ensuring a crispier result.

Seasoning:

  • Sprinkle salt over the washed taro root slices. Adjust the amount according to personal taste preferences.

Heating oil:

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer or a deep, sturdy pan. The oil should be hot enough to ensure a quick and even fry.

Frying:

  • Carefully place the taro root slices into the hot oil. Fry them in small batches to avoid overcrowding and ensure uniform cooking.
  • Fry the slices until they turn a golden-brown color, indicating that they are crispy and cooked to perfection.
  1. Draining excess oil:
  • Once fried, use a slotted spoon to remove the taro root slices from the hot oil.
  • Place the fried slices on paper towels to absorb excess oil.
  1. Serve and enjoy:
  • The fried taro root slices can be enjoyed on their own or paired with a variety of accompaniments.
  • Popular choices include dipping them in pepper sauce for a spicy kick or combining ketchup with mayonnaise for a tangy twist.
  • They also pair well with various proteins according to personal preference.

By following these steps, you can savor the delightful flavors and textures of the best-fried taro root.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

