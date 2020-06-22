You can make it with 4 simple ingredients or tweak it with some added spices of your choice and feel great knowing u did it like a pro.
Ingredients
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice (or vinegar)
1 cup of neutral-flavoured oil
A pinch of good quality fine grain sea salt
Method
- Separate the eggs. Save the egg whites for another purpose (like meringue) and place the egg yolks in a small bowl with high sides.
- Pour the fresh lemon juice into the bowl with the egg yolks and whisk them well.
- Slowly, a few drops at a time, pour the oil into the bowl while whisking constantly. Once the mayonnaise has started to thicken, pour the oil in a slow and steady stream. If the oil starts to build up at all, stop pouring and whisk the mayonnaise briskly until the oil has incorporated.
- If the mayonnaise starts looking too thick, add enough water to thin it to the consistency you like. Add about a teaspoon of water at a time.
- Once all the oil has been mixed in, the mayonnaise should be thick and fluffy, with your whisk forming ribbons through the mixture.
- Season it carefully with fine grain sea salt. Add a small splash of water if you would like a thinner mayonnaise.
- Store.