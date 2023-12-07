This recipe explores a combination of simple yet delightful everyday ingredients to produce crispy, golden-brown spheres of deliciousness.
DIY Recipe: How to make African drop doughnuts
Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a baking enthusiast, there's something magical about creating the perfect batch of deep-fried African drop doughnuts.
Recommended articles
Follow these step-by-step instructions to elevate your drop doughnut game and discover creative ways to achieve those round shapes.
Ingredients:
- Flour
- Baking powder/soda
- Pinch of salt
- Sugar
- Margarine/butter
- 1 egg (optional)
- Milk/water
Step 1: Mixing the dry ingredients
Begin by combining the flour, baking powder, or soda, and a pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. Whisk the dry ingredients together to ensure an even distribution of the leavening agent.
Step 2: Creating the sandy texture
Add margarine or butter to the dry ingredients and mix until the mixture resembles a sandy texture. This step is crucial for achieving the desired consistency in your fritter batter.
Step 3: Incorporating sugar
Introduce the sugar into the mix and stir until well combined. The sugar not only adds sweetness but also contributes to the overall texture of the doughnuts.
Step 4: Adding the egg (optional)
If you opt to use an egg in your recipe, crack it into the bowl and mix it into the batter. The egg will provide richness and act as a binding agent.
Step 5: Gradually add milk
Pour the milk into the batter gradually, stirring continuously. The goal is to achieve a smooth paste with the right consistency. This step requires patience – add the milk little by little until the batter reaches the desired texture.
Step 6: Heating the oil
Place your pan on the stove and heat the oil for deep frying. Ensure that the oil is hot enough to create a crispy exterior on your doughnuts.
Step 7: Dropping the fritters
Using your hands or creative alternatives, shape the batter into round portions and carefully drop them into the hot oil. Be cautious to avoid overcrowding the pan, as this can lead to uneven cooking.
Alternative shaping techniques: If you find it challenging to shape the doughnuts with your hands, consider these alternative techniques:
- Ice cream scoop: Use an ice cream scoop to portion out uniform amounts of batter.
- Piping bag: Transfer the batter into a piping bag and squeeze out rounds directly into the oil.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh