How to make apple cinnamon muffins

news

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1/3 cup milk

2 apples - peeled, cored and chopped

1/2 cup white sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

READ ALSO

Try this pan seared salmon in lemon butter sauce for lunch

How to bake banana cake

How to prepare 'pork sisig' at home

How to prepare spicy turkey balls

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease six muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

Stir together 1 1/2 cup flour, 3/4 cup sugar, salt, baking powder and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Mix in oil, egg and milk. Fold in apples. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling to the top of the cup.

In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Mix together with fork and sprinkle over unbaked muffins.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.