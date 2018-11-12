Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make apple cinnamon muffins

Apples are good for weight loss management.

Apple cinnamon muffins play

Apple cinnamon muffins

  • Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1/3 cup milk

2 apples - peeled, cored and chopped

1/2 cup white sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

  • Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease six muffin cups or line with paper muffin liners.

Stir together 1 1/2 cup flour, 3/4 cup sugar, salt, baking powder and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Mix in oil, egg and milk. Fold in apples. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling to the top of the cup.

In a small bowl, stir together 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Mix together with fork and sprinkle over unbaked muffins.

Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of a muffin comes out clean.

