How to make avocado salsa

Did you know that avocado contains more potassium than bananas?

  Published:
Avocado salad play

Avocado salad

  • Ingredients

4 tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 cup chopped red onion, chopped

1 large or 2 small jalapeños, seeded and chopped

3 medium avocados,  peeled, cored and diced

3 Tbsp olive oil

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves, chopped

  • Method

Transfer diced tomatoes, jalapeños and avocados into a clean bowl.

Place red onion in a strainer or sieve and rinse under cool water to remove harsh bite. Drain well. Add to a mixing bowl

 Whisk together olive oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper until mixture is well blended.

Pour mixture over avocado mixture, add cilantro then gently toss mixture to evenly coat.

