How to make bacon wrapped chicken

Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 carton spreadable chive and onion cream cheese

1 tablespoon butter

Salt to taste

6 bacon strips

Method

Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness. Spread 3 tablespoons cream cheese over each.

Dot with butter and sprinkle with salt; roll up. Wrap each with bacon strip.

Place, seam side down in a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan.

Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 35-40 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170°.

Broil 6 in. from the heat for 5 minutes or until bacon is crisp.