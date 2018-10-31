Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make bacon wrapped chicken

Bacon contains thiamin, vitamin B12, zinc and selenium, which are all vital nutrients the body does not naturally produce.

Bacon wrapped chicken play

Bacon wrapped chicken

  • Ingredients

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 carton spreadable chive and onion cream cheese

1 tablespoon butter

Salt to taste

6 bacon strips

  • Method

 

Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness. Spread 3 tablespoons cream cheese over each.

Dot with butter and sprinkle with salt; roll up. Wrap each with bacon strip.

Place, seam side down in a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan.

Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 35-40 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170°.

Broil 6 in. from the heat for 5 minutes or until bacon is crisp.

