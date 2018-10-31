How to make bacon wrapped chicken

Bacon contains thiamin, vitamin B12, zinc and selenium, which are all vital nutrients the body does not naturally produce.
6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves
1 carton spreadable chive and onion cream cheese
1 tablespoon butter
Salt to taste
6 bacon strips
BACON WRAPPED CHICKEN This baked bacon wrapped chicken is insanely delicious!!! Super easy to make, a light dusting of spiced brown sugar on the bacon completes the definition of sweet and savory
Flatten chicken to 1/2-in. thickness. Spread 3 tablespoons cream cheese over each.
Dot with butter and sprinkle with salt; roll up. Wrap each with bacon strip.
Place, seam side down in a greased 13-in. x 9-in. baking pan.
Bake, uncovered, at 400° for 35-40 minutes or until a thermometer reads 170°.
Broil 6 in. from the heat for 5 minutes or until bacon is crisp.