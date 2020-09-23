This super-easy homemade beef burger recipe gives you delicious patties, packed with onions and herbs for extra flavour.
Ingredients
½ tbsp olive oil
1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
1 x 500g pack British Beef Steak Mince 15% fat
1 tsp mixed dried herbs
1 egg, beaten
4 slices mature Cheddar (optional)
4 white rolls
Few round lettuce leaves, torn
1 beef tomato, sliced
Ketchup, to serve (optional)
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes until softened and starting to turn golden. Set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the beef mince with the herbs and the egg. Season, add the onions and mix well. Using your hands, shape into 4 patties.
- Cook the burgers on a preheated barbecue or griddle for 5-6 minutes on each side. While the second side is cooking, lay a slice of cheese on top to melt slightly.
- Lightly toast the cut-sides of the buns on the barbecue. Fill with the lettuce, burgers and tomato slices.
- Serve with ketchup.