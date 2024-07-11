How to make boba tea at home

Making boba tea at home is fun and allows you to customize the flavors to your liking. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making classic boba tea:
Boba tea, also known as bubble tea, is a delightful and refreshing beverage that combines tea, milk, sugar, and chewy tapioca pearls.
Ingredients
- For the tapioca pearls (Boba):
- 1 cup dried tapioca pearls
- 4 cups water
- 1/4 cup brown sugar (optional, for sweetening)
- For the tea:
- 2-3 tea bags or 2-3 tablespoons loose leaf tea (black, green, or jasmine)
- 4 cups water
- 1/2 cup milk or non-dairy milk (adjust to taste)
- 2-4 tablespoons sugar or sweetener of your choice (adjust to taste)
- Optional additions:
- Fruit syrups or purees
- Flavored syrups (e.g., vanilla, caramel)
- Ice cubes
Instructions
Cook the tapioca pearls:
- Bring 4 cups of water to a boil in a large pot.
- Add 1 cup of dried tapioca pearls to the boiling water. Stir gently to prevent them from sticking together.
- Boil the pearls for about 5-7 minutes or until they float to the surface and become translucent.
- Reduce the heat and let the pearls simmer for another 5 minutes.
- Taste a pearl to ensure it’s cooked through. It should be chewy but not hard in the center.
- Remove the pot from heat and let the pearls sit for a few minutes.
- Drain the pearls and rinse them under cold water.
- If you want to sweeten the pearls, mix them with 1/4 cup of brown sugar while they are still warm.
Prepare the tea:
- Boil 4 cups of water.
- Steep 2-3 tea bags or 2-3 tablespoons of loose leaf tea in the hot water for 5-7 minutes. Adjust the steeping time based on your preferred tea strength.
- Remove the tea bags or strain the loose tea leaves.
- Add 2-4 tablespoons of sugar or sweetener to the hot tea and stir until dissolved.
- Let the tea cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled.
Assemble the boba tea:
- Divide the cooked tapioca pearls into 2-4 glasses.
- Add ice cubes to each glass, if desired.
- Pour the chilled tea over the pearls, filling each glass about three-quarters full.
- Add milk or non-dairy milk to taste.
- Stir gently to combine.
Serve and enjoy:
- Insert a wide straw into each glass and enjoy your homemade boba tea!
- Customize your drink with fruit syrups, purees, or flavored syrups if desired.
Making boba tea at home allows you to experiment with different flavors and ingredients. Enjoy the process and treat yourself to this delicious and fun beverage!