Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make coconut bread


Pulse Food How to make coconut bread

  • Published:
play

Coconut bread is eaten in Jamaica and other areas of the Caribbean. The bread contains some coconut milk, and is starchy and slightly sweet.

Ingredients

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

2 2/3 cups shredded coconut (or 2 cups ​​freshly grated coconut)

2 eggs

1 cup evaporated milk

1 teaspoon ​​Vanilla extract (or coconut extract)

1/2 cup butter (melted and cooled)

play

 

Method

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Grease and flour two 8 x 4 inch loaf pans or a 10-inch tube pan.

Combine flour, baking powder, and salt with wire whisk. Stir in coconut and sugar. Make a well in the center.

In another bowl combine the last set of ingredients.

Pour into well. Mix until just combined.

Bake in the pan(s) for 50 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan(s) for 10 minutes. Finish cooling on wire racks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to make chocolate truffles Pulse Food How to make chocolate truffles
Travel Tips: 5 adventurous things Ghanaians can do in South Africa with their free visa Travel Tips 5 adventurous things Ghanaians can do in South Africa with their free visa
Next Vacation Destination: South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana, other countries Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana, other countries
Pulse Food: How to prepare shrimp avocado salad Pulse Food How to prepare shrimp avocado salad
Pulse Food: How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps Pulse Food How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps
Dodo recipes: How to prepare plantain and goat meat peppersoup Dodo recipes How to prepare plantain and goat meat peppersoup

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles
Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal
Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin



Top Articles

1 Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana,...bullet
2 Birds Of A Feather Akuapim Poloo and her mother are the funniest pair...bullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare spicy lettuce wrapsbullet
4 Pulse Food How to prepare shrimp avocado saladbullet
5 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
6 Vacation Goals Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation...bullet
7 Recipe for coconut chin chin How to make soft coconut chin chinbullet
8 Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your...bullet
9 Pulse Ghana How to make meat pie the Ghanaian waybullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare kontomire stewbullet

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
6 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
9 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

Interview foods 7 foods to avoid when going for a job interview
Spicy cauliflower
Pulse Food How to make spicy cauliflower
Avocado toast
Pulse Food How to make quick avocado toast
Banana pancakes for breakfast
Pulse Food How to make banana pancakes
X
Advertisement