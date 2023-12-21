ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make flour chips

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making flour chips is a simple process that involves a few basic ingredients.

Flour chips
Flour chips

Here's a basic recipe for making flour chips:

Ingredients:

  1. All-Purpose Flour: 2 cups
  2. Salt: 1 teaspoon (adjust to taste)
  3. Water: 1/2 cup (adjust as needed)
  4. Vegetable Oil: For frying

Instructions:

Mix dry ingredients:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour and salt. Mix well to ensure an even distribution of the salt.

Add water:

  • Gradually add water to the flour mixture, stirring continuously. Continue adding water until you achieve a smooth and thick batter.

Check consistency:

  • The batter should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon but not too runny. Adjust the consistency by adding more flour or water as needed.

Heat oil:

  • In a deep fryer or a deep, heavy-bottomed pan, heat vegetable oil.

Dip and fry:

  • Dip each chip-sized portion of the batter into the hot oil using a spoon or your fingers (be cautious to avoid burns). Fry until the chips are golden brown and crispy. Ensure that you turn them occasionally for even cooking.
Drain excess oil:

  • Once the chips are done, use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb excess oil.

Seasoning (Optional):

  • While the chips are still warm, you can sprinkle them with additional salt or your favorite seasonings for extra flavor.

Serve:

  • Allow the chips to cool slightly before serving. They can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dips.

Note: Experiment with different seasonings, such as garlic powder, onion powder, or paprika, to customize the flavor of your flour chips.

Keep in mind that working with hot oil can be dangerous, so take appropriate safety precautions. Always monitor the temperature of the oil to prevent it from getting too hot and causing the chips to burn.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

