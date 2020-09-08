There are several varieties, but the Ghanaian Akara or Koose is usually made with peeled blended beans and spices and then deep-fried in vegetable oil.

Ingredients

1 cup of Beans

2 chilli peppers

1 medium onion

Salt to taste

Vegetable Oil for frying

Method

  • Remove the beans coat. Then soak the beans in water for 2 hours to make it soft enough for your blender.
  • Cut the pepper and onions into desirable sizes.
  • Grind the beans with your blender making sure you add as little water as possible.
  • Set some vegetable oil on the cooker to heat up. The oil should be at least 3 inches deep.
  • Put some of the ground beans into a mortar. This should be the quantity you can fry in one go.
  • Stir the beans puree with the pestle in a continuous circular motion. You need to apply some pressure so that you can energize the particles of the beans puree.
  • Keep stirring till the ground beans appear whiter and you can perceive its peculiar aroma and add some water.
  • Once the oil is hot, add the onions and pepper to the beans puree in a mortar. Stir well. Add salt to your taste and stir again.
  • To fry the Akara, scoop the mixture with a tablespoon and slowly pour this into the oil. Dipping the spoon a little bit into the oil helps reduce spatter.
  • Fry the underside till brown and flip to fry the top side too. Your Akara or Koose is ready.
  • Serve.