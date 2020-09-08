There are several varieties, but the Ghanaian Akara or Koose is usually made with peeled blended beans and spices and then deep-fried in vegetable oil.
Ingredients
1 cup of Beans
2 chilli peppers
1 medium onion
Salt to taste
Vegetable Oil for frying
Method
- Remove the beans coat. Then soak the beans in water for 2 hours to make it soft enough for your blender.
- Cut the pepper and onions into desirable sizes.
- Grind the beans with your blender making sure you add as little water as possible.
- Set some vegetable oil on the cooker to heat up. The oil should be at least 3 inches deep.
- Put some of the ground beans into a mortar. This should be the quantity you can fry in one go.
- Stir the beans puree with the pestle in a continuous circular motion. You need to apply some pressure so that you can energize the particles of the beans puree.
- Keep stirring till the ground beans appear whiter and you can perceive its peculiar aroma and add some water.
- Once the oil is hot, add the onions and pepper to the beans puree in a mortar. Stir well. Add salt to your taste and stir again.
- To fry the Akara, scoop the mixture with a tablespoon and slowly pour this into the oil. Dipping the spoon a little bit into the oil helps reduce spatter.
- Fry the underside till brown and flip to fry the top side too. Your Akara or Koose is ready.
- Serve.