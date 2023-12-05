Here's a delicious recipe for a Christmas fruit cake with wine:
Make the perfect fruit cake using wine
The perfect cake you can bake for this festive season is a fruit cake, where fruity richness meets wine-infused delight, creating an unforgettable celebration in every bite.
Ingredients:
For the fruit mix:
- 2 cups mixed dried fruits (such as raisins, currants, chopped dates, candied citrus peel)
- 1 cup red wine (use a good quality wine)
For the cake batter:
- 1 cup unsalted butter or margarine, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
Instructions:
1. Preparing the fruit mix:
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mixed dried fruits and chopped nuts.
- Pour the red wine over the fruit and nut mixture. Stir well to ensure the fruits are well coated. Allow it to soak for at least 1 hour or overnight, if possible.
2. Preheat the oven:
- Preheat your oven. Grease and line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.
3. Making the cake batter:
- In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter or margarine and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
4. Dry ingredients:
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.
5. Combine wet and dry Ingredients:
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.
6. Adding the fruit mix:
- Fold in the soaked fruit and nut mixture, including any remaining wine. Mix until the fruit is evenly distributed throughout the batter.
7. Baking:
- Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 1 hour and 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
8. Cooling:
- Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 15-20 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
9. Optional glaze:
- If desired, you can brush the cooled cake with a little additional wine for extra flavor.
10. Serving:
- Once the cake is completely cooled, it's ready to be sliced and served.
This festive fruit cake with wine is sure to be a hit at your Christmas celebration!
