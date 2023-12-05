ADVERTISEMENT
Make the perfect fruit cake using wine

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

The perfect cake you can bake for this festive season is a fruit cake, where fruity richness meets wine-infused delight, creating an unforgettable celebration in every bite.

Fruit cake
Fruit cake

Here's a delicious recipe for a Christmas fruit cake with wine:

Ingredients:

For the fruit mix:

  • 2 cups mixed dried fruits (such as raisins, currants, chopped dates, candied citrus peel)
  • 1 cup red wine (use a good quality wine)
For the cake batter:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter or margarine, softened
  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

Instructions:

1. Preparing the fruit mix:

  • In a medium-sized bowl, combine the mixed dried fruits and chopped nuts.
  • Pour the red wine over the fruit and nut mixture. Stir well to ensure the fruits are well coated. Allow it to soak for at least 1 hour or overnight, if possible.
2. Preheat the oven:

  • Preheat your oven. Grease and line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.

3. Making the cake batter:

  • In a large bowl, cream together the softened butter or margarine and brown sugar until light and fluffy.
  • Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

4. Dry ingredients:

  • In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.

5. Combine wet and dry Ingredients:

  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

6. Adding the fruit mix:

  • Fold in the soaked fruit and nut mixture, including any remaining wine. Mix until the fruit is evenly distributed throughout the batter.
7. Baking:

  • Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for about 1 hour and 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

8. Cooling:

  • Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 15-20 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.

9. Optional glaze:

  • If desired, you can brush the cooled cake with a little additional wine for extra flavor.

10. Serving:

  • Once the cake is completely cooled, it's ready to be sliced and served.

This festive fruit cake with wine is sure to be a hit at your Christmas celebration!

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

