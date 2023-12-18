DIY Recipes: How to make scones using oat flour

Ingredients:

2 cups oat flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

2/3 cup milk or non-dairy alternative (almond milk, soy milk, etc.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional: Add-ins such as dried fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Mix dry ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, combine the oat flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. You can make your oat flour by grinding rolled oats in a blender or food processor until fine.

3. Add butter: Add the cold butter pieces to the dry ingredients. Use a pastry cutter or your fingers to work the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

4. Add wet ingredients: Pour in the milk (or non-dairy alternative) and vanilla extract. Stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; you want the dough to come together, but it's okay if it's a bit crumbly.

5. Optional add-ins: If you're adding any extras like dried fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips, fold them into the dough gently.

6. Shape the dough: Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gently knead it a few times until it comes together. Pat or roll the dough into a circle about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick.

7. Cut scones: Use a round cutter or a sharp knife to cut out scones from the dough. Place the scones on the prepared baking sheet, leaving a little space between each.

8. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for about 12-15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Keep an eye on them, as baking times may vary.

9. Cool: Allow the scones to cool on a wire rack for a few minutes before serving.