How to make ice cream without milk or cream

Ingredients

To make dairy-free ice cream, you’ll need a few basic ingredients that can be easily found at most grocery stores:

Base ingredient :

: 2-3 ripe bananas

: Choose according to your preference: 1/4 to 1/2 cup of sugar or any sugar substitute

: Pick your favorite: 1-2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of cocoa powder for chocolate flavor

: Optional but fun: 1/2 cup of chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit

Equipment

Blender or food processor

Mixing bowl

Freezer-safe container

Step-by-step instructions

1. Prepare the base

For banana base:

Peel and slice the ripe bananas.

Place the banana slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze for at least 2 hours, or until completely frozen.

2. Blend the ingredients

Combine your base ingredient with the chosen sweetener and flavorings.

In a blender or food processor, blend the frozen banana slices until smooth and creamy.

Add sweetener and flavorings, blending until well incorporated

3. Add optional mix-ins

If you’re using add-ins like nuts, chocolate chips, or fruit pieces, fold them into the mixture gently.

Fold-ins: Use a spatula to fold the add-ins into the ice cream base to distribute evenly.

Freezing the mixture

Pour the mixture directly into a freezer-safe container.

Freeze for about 2-4 hours, stirring the mixture every 30 minutes to break up ice crystals and ensure a smoother texture.

5. Serve and enjoy

Once the ice cream is firm and creamy, it’s ready to be served.

Scoop the ice cream into bowls or cones.

Enjoy your homemade dairy-free ice cream immediately or store it in the freezer for up to a week.

Making ice cream without milk or cream is a simple and rewarding process. With the right ingredients and a bit of patience, you can enjoy a delicious, creamy treat that fits your dietary needs.