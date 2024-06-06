ADVERTISEMENT
How to make ice cream without milk or cream

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

For those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking for a dairy-free alternative, making ice cream without milk or cream is not only possible but also delicious.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create creamy, satisfying ice cream using non-dairy ingredients.

To make dairy-free ice cream, you’ll need a few basic ingredients that can be easily found at most grocery stores:

  • Base ingredient:
  • 2-3 ripe bananas
  • Sweetener: Choose according to your preference:
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup of sugar or any sugar substitute
  • Flavorings: Pick your favorite:
  • 1-2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup of cocoa powder for chocolate flavor
  • Add-ins: Optional but fun:
  • 1/2 cup of chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit
  • Blender or food processor
  • Mixing bowl
  • Freezer-safe container
food processor
For banana base:

  • Peel and slice the ripe bananas.
  • Place the banana slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze for at least 2 hours, or until completely frozen.
Frozen nutty banana nibblers
Combine your base ingredient with the chosen sweetener and flavorings.

  • In a blender or food processor, blend the frozen banana slices until smooth and creamy.
  • Add sweetener and flavorings, blending until well incorporated

If you’re using add-ins like nuts, chocolate chips, or fruit pieces, fold them into the mixture gently.

  • Fold-ins: Use a spatula to fold the add-ins into the ice cream base to distribute evenly.
  • Pour the mixture directly into a freezer-safe container.
  • Freeze for about 2-4 hours, stirring the mixture every 30 minutes to break up ice crystals and ensure a smoother texture.

Once the ice cream is firm and creamy, it’s ready to be served.

  • Scoop the ice cream into bowls or cones.
  • Enjoy your homemade dairy-free ice cream immediately or store it in the freezer for up to a week.
Banana Ice Cream
Making ice cream without milk or cream is a simple and rewarding process. With the right ingredients and a bit of patience, you can enjoy a delicious, creamy treat that fits your dietary needs.

When using bananas, the possibilities for flavors and add-ins are endless. Enjoy your dairy-free ice cream creation!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

