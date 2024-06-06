How to make ice cream without milk or cream

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create creamy, satisfying ice cream using non-dairy ingredients.
For those who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking for a dairy-free alternative, making ice cream without milk or cream is not only possible but also delicious.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
To make dairy-free ice cream, you’ll need a few basic ingredients that can be easily found at most grocery stores:
- Base ingredient:
- 2-3 ripe bananas
- Sweetener: Choose according to your preference:
- 1/4 to 1/2 cup of sugar or any sugar substitute
- Flavorings: Pick your favorite:
- 1-2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup of cocoa powder for chocolate flavor
- Add-ins: Optional but fun:
- 1/2 cup of chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or dried fruit
Equipment
- Blender or food processor
- Mixing bowl
- Freezer-safe container
Step-by-step instructions
1. Prepare the base
For banana base:
- Peel and slice the ripe bananas.
- Place the banana slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze for at least 2 hours, or until completely frozen.
2. Blend the ingredients
Combine your base ingredient with the chosen sweetener and flavorings.
- In a blender or food processor, blend the frozen banana slices until smooth and creamy.
- Add sweetener and flavorings, blending until well incorporated
3. Add optional mix-ins
If you’re using add-ins like nuts, chocolate chips, or fruit pieces, fold them into the mixture gently.
- Fold-ins: Use a spatula to fold the add-ins into the ice cream base to distribute evenly.
Freezing the mixture
- Pour the mixture directly into a freezer-safe container.
- Freeze for about 2-4 hours, stirring the mixture every 30 minutes to break up ice crystals and ensure a smoother texture.
5. Serve and enjoy
Once the ice cream is firm and creamy, it’s ready to be served.
- Scoop the ice cream into bowls or cones.
- Enjoy your homemade dairy-free ice cream immediately or store it in the freezer for up to a week.
Making ice cream without milk or cream is a simple and rewarding process. With the right ingredients and a bit of patience, you can enjoy a delicious, creamy treat that fits your dietary needs.
When using bananas, the possibilities for flavors and add-ins are endless. Enjoy your dairy-free ice cream creation!