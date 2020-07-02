Kokonte is very nutritive and as it contains adequate amounts of protein and very little fat. It is best served with okra, palm-nut or groundnut soups and that goes really well together.

Ingredients:

Kokonte flour (powder).

Water

Method

  • Place water in a pot (Preferably an iron pot) and let it boil.
  • When the water begins to boil, fetch some of it and put aside.
  • Add the kokonte flour to the boiling water and continuously stir so that the lumps are not formed.
  • Press the kokonte to one side of your pot, cover it and allow the kokonte to cook for about fifteen minutes.
  • Roll the kokonte into balls with your hands.
  • Serve while still hot with soup. Enjoy.