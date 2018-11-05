How to make kpakpo shito (Green pepper sauce)

Merge kpakotoshito, green chilli,, ginger, garlic, dried rosemary, spring onions and onions into a blender. Add just a little water and blend until smooth.

In a medium saucepan on medium heat, add 1/2 cup oil and bay leaf. When oil is hot, pour in the blended ingredients in step-1. Add chicken stock cube or adobo seasoning and stir together.