How to make kpakpo shito (Green pepper sauce)

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
READ ALSO:
How to bake shortbread cookies
How to prepare cassava leaves stew
How to prepare stuffed pork chops
METHOD
Merge kpakotoshito, green chilli,, ginger, garlic, dried rosemary, spring onions and onions into a blender. Add just a little water and blend until smooth.
In a medium saucepan on medium heat, add 1/2 cup oil and bay leaf. When oil is hot, pour in the blended ingredients in step-1. Add chicken stock cube or adobo seasoning and stir together.