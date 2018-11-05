Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make kpakpo shito (Green pepper sauce)

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients

  • Green pepper
  • Green chilli
  • garlic
  • 40g ginger skin removed and chopped
  • rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds
  • 1 large onion chopped
  • 4-5 spring onions chopped
  • salt
  • vegetable oil
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 chicken stock cube
METHOD

  1. Merge kpakotoshito, green chilli,, ginger, garlic, dried rosemary, spring onions and onions into a blender. Add just a little water and blend until smooth.

  2. In a medium saucepan on medium heat, add 1/2 cup oil and bay leaf. When oil is hot, pour in the blended ingredients in step-1. Add chicken stock cube or adobo seasoning and stir together.

  3. Leaving it uncovered, simmer on medium heat  for six to seven minutes or untill the oil settles on top. Taste and add salt as needed. Use as needed for dips, sauces, marinades or baste for tilapia or chicken. Store in the fridge for up to a week or freezer for three months.

     

