How to make mushroom fries

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
  • Ingredients

Peanut oil, for frying

5 large mushrooms, prepared

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup finely grated cheese

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley leaves

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 eggs, lightly beaten

  • Method

Preheat oil in a deep-fryer to 350 degrees F.

Slice mushroom into 1/4-inch strips.

Measure flour into a clean plate.

Break eggs in a clean bowl

In another bowl, combine panko, cheese, parsley, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper.

Dredge the mushrooms in flour, followed by the egg wash and finally in the panko.

Working in batches, place the breaded mushroom slices in the hot oil and fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel lined a sheet tray.

