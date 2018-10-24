Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make soya beans balls

The key benefits of soya are its high protein content, vitamins, minerals and insoluble fibre.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Soya beans balls play

Soya beans balls

(Telandeworld)

  • Ingredients

Soya beans flour

Ginger powder

Garlic powder

Salt

Black pepper powder

  • Method

 

Mix all ingredients in a clean bowl

Add a small amount of water at a time while stirring to form a paste.

Roll the mince mixture into about 50 golf-ball-size soya balls.

Heat oil in a frying pan until hot and gently add the soya balls.

Fry until golden brown and transfer to a clean paper towel.

