How to make soya beans balls

The key benefits of soya are its high protein content, vitamins, minerals and insoluble fibre.
Soya beans flour
Ginger powder
Garlic powder
Salt
Black pepper powder
4 bad eating habits you must avoid
How to delicious make shrimp sauce
How to prepare Keto Chicken Pizza
How to prepare semolina crepes
View this post on Instagram
SOYA BALLS IN GROUNDNUT BUTTER SAUCE Who wants meat balls when you can have a healthy and delicious soya balls in spicy, creamy groundnut butter sauce! Don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and our website for more deliciousness #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ @dainessfoods ........ ........ #Telande #telandevideos #groundnut #Telandeexperience #ghana #paenut #foodblogging #Africa #africancusine #tasty #africanfood #africanfoodblogger #ghanaianfood #Westafrica #foodrecipes #african #nigerianfood #africanfood #westafricanfood #caesardressing #semolinacrepe #foodphotgraphyandstyling #foodie #africanfood #sweet #healthy
Mix all ingredients in a clean bowl
Add a small amount of water at a time while stirring to form a paste.
Roll the mince mixture into about 50 golf-ball-size soya balls.
Heat oil in a frying pan until hot and gently add the soya balls.
Fry until golden brown and transfer to a clean paper towel.