How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home


Peanuts are abundant in the vitamins niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, thiamin, riboflavin, choline, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin E and rich in minerals like magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, zinc, iron, copper, manganese and selenium.

  Published:
How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home

  • Ingredients

1/2 cup, groundnut powder

 1 3/4 cups Cornmeal

1 tbsp Sugar

1 tbsp Chilli Powder

Peanut / Groundnut Oil

Ginger Powder

1 tbsp Cloves

1 tbsp salt

(Ndudu by Fafa)

 

  • Method

Blend all the spices into a smooth and Powderly form.

Toast the cornmeal in an oven for 30 mins at 180 degrees and add the spices.

Mix together and add it to the groundnut paste.

Mix together until it is well combined. If it is too dry, add water or vegetable oil to help mould into the desired shapes.

