How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home

Ingredients

1/2 cup, groundnut powder

1 3/4 cups Cornmeal

1 tbsp Sugar

1 tbsp Chilli Powder

Peanut / Groundnut Oil

Ginger Powder

1 tbsp Cloves

1 tbsp salt

Method

Blend all the spices into a smooth and Powderly form.

Toast the cornmeal in an oven for 30 mins at 180 degrees and add the spices.

Mix together and add it to the groundnut paste.

Mix together until it is well combined. If it is too dry, add water or vegetable oil to help mould into the desired shapes.