How to make tuna stuffed avocado


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
How to make tuna stuffed avocado

(thestayathomechef.com)

  • Ingredients

1 avocado, halved and pitted

1 can tuna, drained

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

1 tablespoon minced jalapeno

¼ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

salt and pepper (to taste)

  • Method

Scoop out some of the avocado into a clean bowl and mash it with a fork.

Add the tuna, bell pepper, jalapeno, and cilantro to the mixing bowl.

Pour lime juice over.

Stir it all together until everything is well mixed.

Scoop the tuna into the avocado bowls.

Season with salt and pepper.

