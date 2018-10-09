How to make your own chicken sausage at home

Chicken breast is an excellent source of low-fat protein.
1kg chicken breasts, roughly chopped
2 slices streaky bacon, rind removed and roughly chopped
1 teaspoon dried chives
1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme
1⁄2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1⁄4 teaspoon dried sage
1⁄4 teaspoon ground pepper
2 tablespoons parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon garlic, crushed
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.
Run all ingredients through a meat grinder, return to bowl and mix again.
Refrigerate for 30 minutes or so (optional).
Put through the sausage maker attachment on meat grinder carefully guiding it onto a plate.
Cut into desired serving size.
Cook carefully on oiled BBQ or hotplate until cooked through, turning until browned on all sides.