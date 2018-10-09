Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make your own chicken sausage at home


Chicken breast is an excellent source of low-fat protein.

  Published:
  • Ingredients

1kg chicken breasts, roughly chopped

2 slices streaky bacon, rind removed and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon dried chives

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1⁄4 teaspoon dried sage

1⁄4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon garlic, crushed

  • Method

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.

Run all ingredients through a meat grinder, return to bowl and mix again.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes or so (optional).

Put through the sausage maker attachment on meat grinder carefully guiding it onto a plate.

Cut into desired serving size.

Cook carefully on oiled BBQ or hotplate until cooked through, turning until browned on all sides.

