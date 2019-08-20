  • Prep :
Chicken tagliatelle ( Photo credit - Hello Fresh)
Ingredients 

  • Olive oil
  • 1/2 chicken fillets
  • 250 g dried tagliatelle
  • 300 ml chicken stock
  • 200 gr cream
  • Salt, pepper, oregano
  • Grated parmesan cheese to taste
  • Small onion, chopped

Method

  1. Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces.
  2. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.
  3. Add the chicken and stir fry for a few minutes until the chicken is cooked.
  4. Add onion and the oregano. Pour the chicken stock and simmer for 10 minutes until reduced.
  5. Meanwhile, cook the tagliatelle according to instructions on the pack. When the chicken stock is reduced, add the tagliatelle to the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. When serving, add parmesan to taste.