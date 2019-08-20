Ingredients
- Olive oil
- 1/2 chicken fillets
- 250 g dried tagliatelle
- 300 ml chicken stock
- 200 gr cream
- Salt, pepper, oregano
- Grated parmesan cheese to taste
- Small onion, chopped
Method
- Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces.
- Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the chicken and stir fry for a few minutes until the chicken is cooked.
- Add onion and the oregano. Pour the chicken stock and simmer for 10 minutes until reduced.
- Meanwhile, cook the tagliatelle according to instructions on the pack. When the chicken stock is reduced, add the tagliatelle to the pan. Season with salt and pepper.
- When serving, add parmesan to taste.