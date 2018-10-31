Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare stuffed pork chops

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ingredients

1/4 pound capocollo (spicy Italian ham), cut into small dice

1/4 pound provolone cheese, cut into small dice

1 egg, lightly beaten

4 thick-cut pork chops for stuffing

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 bag (6 ounces) baby spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

play

 

Method

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add spinach, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and the Italian seasoning; cook, stirring, just until spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove the spinach mixture to a medium-size bowl; let cool completely. When cool, add the capocollo, provolone cheese and egg; gently stir to combine completely.
  2. Place the pork chops on a flat work surface; cut a slit horizontally to the bone so chop can be opened like a book. Stuff each chop with 1/4 of the stuffing. (If freezing, wrap each chop tightly in freezer wrap, without toothpicks; freeze up to 1 month.) Secure chops with toothpicks.
  3. To cook and serve: If chops are frozen, thaw in refrigerator overnight.
  4. Preheat oven to 375 degree F.
  5. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet. Add chops; cook 2 minutes per side or until browned. Place chops in single layer in a baking dish just large enough to hold them. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Bake the chops in the oven for 15 minutes or until the internal temperature registers 155 degrees on an instant-read thermometer when inserted in the pork. Remove chops to a platter; cover with foil. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes in warm place before serving.

Credit:Foodnetwork

