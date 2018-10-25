Pulse.com.gh logo
Nadia Buari reveals her favorite street food

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari pictured buying roasted plantain and groundnut.

  • Published:
Nadia Buari spotted buying roasted plantain and groundnut play

Nadia Buari spotted buying roasted plantain and groundnut

Popular Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has revealed one of her favorite street food.

The mother-of-four is known to be secretive especially when it comes to her family and lifestyle.

Expect for her family and close friends, her followers don’t know her husband or babies daddy or have even seen the faces of her children.

READ ALSO:Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camera

 

Looking stunning a lovely dress and braids, Nadia has shared a photo of herself holding roasted plantain as the seller goes about her usual business.

The 35-year-old captioned the photo, “The simple everyday experiences become the doorway to new thoughts and inspirations”.

READ ALSO:Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slim

Nadia Buari has starred in over 50 local and international movies.Nadia Buari

