Nomcebo's union with King Mswati III, the last absolute monarch in Africa, adds to the king's extensive family and reinforces the historical ties between the monarch and powerful regional families, such as that of former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Here are some interesting facts surrounding the marriage of Nomcebo Zuma and King Mswati III:

Daughter of a former president

Nomcebo Zuma is the daughter of Jacob Zuma, the former President of South Africa. This connection brings a new level of political and diplomatic intrigue to the union, as it ties the royal family of Eswatini with a prominent South African political family.

The Zuma name carries significant weight in South African politics, and this marriage further strengthens ties between two of the region's most influential figures.

Swaziland King Pulse Ghana

She's 21 years old

At just 21 years old, Nomcebo's age has quieted the opposers of this union. In 2001, King Mswati III introduced a ban on sexual relations with girls under 18 to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS in Eswatini.

Yet he rescinded his decision and married a 17-year-old, drawing a lot of opposition, this time he married a younger woman and not a teenager.

King Mswati III's polygamous tradition

King Mswati III is well-known for his polygamous practices, and Nomcebo becomes his 16th wife. The king's marriages are often steeped in tradition, with each wife selected from influential families to strengthen alliances.

However, this practice has also drawn global attention and criticism, particularly regarding the treatment and rights of women in Eswatini, where polygamy remains a customary practice among the royal family.

Jacob Zuma Pulse Ghana

Nomcebo Zuma's entrance into the royal family places her in a position of both honour and responsibility within the kingdom, as she joins the other royal wives in various cultural and national duties.