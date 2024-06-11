ADVERTISEMENT
Asantes and Ewes top Pulse polls on Ghanaian tribes that marry each other most

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Intermarriage is a celebrated aspect of Ghanaian culture, reflecting the nation's diversity and unity.

Ewe and Asante traditional marriages
It's not uncommon to see couples from different ethnic backgrounds come together and build harmonious lives.

In a recent poll, Ghanaians voted on the most popular inter-ethnic marriages, and the results highlight the variety of relationships across the country. Here are the top inter-ethnic marriage pairings in Ghana.

Topping the list are marriages between the Asante and Ewe tribes. Over 11,000 people agree that this match is the most popular, even though these tribes are historically known for their rivalry.

This surprising result showcases that the perceived animosity is overshadowed by love and mutual respect. Despite their differences, Asantes and Ewes find common ground and build strong, enduring relationships, proving that love can transcend historical rivalries.

The second most common inter-ethnic marriages are between the Ga and Fante tribes. Thousands of people voted for this pairing, highlighting the natural affinity between these two coastal tribes.

Known for their fun-loving and humorous nature, Gas and Fantes get along very well. Their shared coastal heritage and jovial outlook on life help them connect easily, leading to numerous successful marriages.

Coming in third are marriages between the Ga-adagbe and Ewe people. With over 2,000 people supporting this view, it's clear that geographic proximity plays a significant role in their unions.

These tribes live close to each other, making intermarriage a natural and common occurrence. Their physical closeness fosters social interactions and relationships, resulting in a substantial number of marriages.

Rounding out the list are the Akuapem and Ga tribes. The evidence of their intermarriage is even seen in some Akuapem names that have become Ga names over time, such as Addo and Offei.

This blending of names symbolizes the deep interconnections and bonds formed through marriage. The cultural exchange between these tribes enriches their communities and showcases the beauty of Ghana's diversity.

Inter-ethnic marriages in Ghana are prove to the country's unity in diversity. Whether it's the historically rival Asante and Ewe tribes or the geographically close Ga-Adangbe and Ewe people, these unions illustrate that love knows no boundaries.

The connections formed through these marriages strengthen the social bond of Ghana, celebrating the nation's rich cultural heritage and fostering a sense of togetherness.

