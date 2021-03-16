Forbes has released its latest list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world but no Ghanaian has made it to the list.
American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family explained that the celebrities who made the list earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees.
"The top-earning celebrities were Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, who brought in $590 million and $170 million, respectively. West collected most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, while Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real--enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time," Forbes said.
There was, however, "a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world. The decline was the first since 2016," the publication noted.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah, the Egyptian striker, made the list as the 100th Highest-Paid Celebrity in the world.
Check the full list below:
- KYLIE JENNER - $590M
- KANYE WEST - $170M
- ROGER FEDERER - $106.3M
- CRISTIANO RONALDO - $105M
- LIONEL MESSI - $104M
- TYLER PERRY - $97M
- NEYMAR - $95.5M
- HOWARD STERN - $90M
- LEBRON JAMES - $88.2M
- DWAYNE JOHNSON - $87.5M
- RUSH LIMBAUGH - $85M
- ELLEN DEGENERES - $84M
- BILL SIMMONS - $82.5M
- ELTON JOHN - $81M
- JAMES PATTERSON - $80M
- STEPHEN CURRY - $74.4M
- ARIANA GRANDE - $72M
- RYAN REYNOLDS - $71.5M
- GORDON RAMSAY - $70M
- JONAS BROTHERS - $68.5M
- THE CHAINSMOKERS - $68M
- DR. PHIL MCGRAW - $65.5M
- ED SHEERAN - $64M
- KEVIN DURANT - $63.9M
- TAYLOR SWIFT - $63.5M
- TIGER WOODS - $62.3M
- KIRK COUSINS - $60.5M
- POST MALONE - $60M
- J.K. ROWLING - $60M
- RYAN SEACREST - $60M
- CARSON WENTZ - $59.1M
- ROLLING STONES - $59M
- MARK WAHLBERG - $58M
- TYSON FURY - $57M
- MARSHMELLO - $56M
- RUSSELL WESTBROOK - $56M
- BEN AFFLECK - $55M
- SEAN COMBS - $55M
- SHAWN MENDES - $54.5M
- VIN DIESEL - $54M
- LEWIS HAMILTON - $54M
- JAY-Z - $53.5M
- BILLIE EILISH -- $53M
- RORY MCILROY - $52M
- SIMON COWELL - $51M
- JERRY SEINFELD - $51M
- BTS - $50M
- KIM KARDASHIAN WEST - $49.5M
- DRAKE - $49M
- JARED GOFF - $49M
- JUDY SHEINDLIN - $49M
- AKSHAY KUMAR - $48.5M
- CONOR MCGREGOR - $48M
- JAMES HARDEN - 47.8M
- GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO - $47.6M
- JENNIFER LOPEZ - $47.5M
- ANTHONY JOSHUA - $47M
- PINK - $47M
- DEONTAY WILDER - $46.5M
- DAVID COPPERFIELD - $46M
- RIHANNA -$46M
- LUKE BRYAN - $45.5M
- LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA - $45.5M
- BACKSTREET BOYS - $45M
- TOM BRADY - $45M
- PHIL COLLINS - $45M
- DREW BREES - $44.8M
- NOVAK DJOKOVIC - $44.6M
- WILL SMITH$ - 44.5M
- BLAKE SHELTON - $43.5M
- SEAN HANNITY -$43M
- SOFÍA VERGARA - $43M
- CELINE DION - $42M
- KYRIE IRVING - $41.9M
- THE EAGLES - $41M
- ADAM SANDLER - $41M
- PHIL MICKELSON - $40.8M
- JULIO JONES - $40.5M
- METALLICA - $40.5M
- JACKIE CHAN - $40M
- RAFAEL NADAL - $40M
- HEIDI KLUM - $39.5M
- TRAVIS SCOTT - $39.5M
- KEVIN HART - $39M
- KLAY THOMPSON - $38.8M
- KATY PERRY - $38.5M
- LADY GAGA - $38M
- BON JOVI - $38M
- U2 - $38M
- NAOMI OSAKA - $37.4M
- CANELO ALVAREZ - $37M
- DAMIAN LILLARD - $37M
- PAUL MCCARTNEY - $37M
- OPRAH WINFREY - $37M
- DJ KHALED - $36.5M
- KISS - $36.5M
- SEBASTIAN VETTEL - $36.3M
- SERENA WILLIAMS - $36M
- ANGELINA JOLIE - $35.5M
- MOHAMED SALAH - $35.1M