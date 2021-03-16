Forbes has released its latest list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world but no Ghanaian has made it to the list.

American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family explained that the celebrities who made the list earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees.

"The top-earning celebrities were Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, who brought in $590 million and $170 million, respectively. West collected most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, while Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real--enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time," Forbes said.

There was, however, "a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world. The decline was the first since 2016," the publication noted.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah, the Egyptian striker, made the list as the 100th Highest-Paid Celebrity in the world.

Check the full list below:

  1. KYLIE JENNER - $590M
  2. KANYE WEST - $170M
  3. ROGER FEDERER - $106.3M
  4. CRISTIANO RONALDO - $105M
  5. LIONEL MESSI - $104M
  6. TYLER PERRY - $97M
  7. NEYMAR - $95.5M
  8. HOWARD STERN - $90M
  9. LEBRON JAMES - $88.2M
  10. DWAYNE JOHNSON - $87.5M
  11. RUSH LIMBAUGH - $85M
  12. ELLEN DEGENERES - $84M
  13. BILL SIMMONS - $82.5M
  14. ELTON JOHN - $81M
  15. JAMES PATTERSON - $80M
  16. STEPHEN CURRY - $74.4M
  17. ARIANA GRANDE - $72M
  18. RYAN REYNOLDS - $71.5M
  19. GORDON RAMSAY - $70M
  20. JONAS BROTHERS - $68.5M
  21. THE CHAINSMOKERS - $68M
  22. DR. PHIL MCGRAW - $65.5M
  23. ED SHEERAN - $64M
  24. KEVIN DURANT - $63.9M
  25. TAYLOR SWIFT - $63.5M
  26. TIGER WOODS - $62.3M
  27. KIRK COUSINS - $60.5M
  28. POST MALONE - $60M
  29. J.K. ROWLING - $60M
  30. RYAN SEACREST - $60M
  31. CARSON WENTZ - $59.1M
  32. ROLLING STONES - $59M
  33. MARK WAHLBERG - $58M
  34. TYSON FURY - $57M
  35. MARSHMELLO - $56M
  36. RUSSELL WESTBROOK - $56M
  37. BEN AFFLECK - $55M
  38. SEAN COMBS - $55M
  39. SHAWN MENDES - $54.5M
  40. VIN DIESEL - $54M
  41. LEWIS HAMILTON - $54M
  42. JAY-Z - $53.5M
  43. BILLIE EILISH -- $53M
  44. RORY MCILROY - $52M
  45. SIMON COWELL - $51M
  46. JERRY SEINFELD - $51M
  47. BTS - $50M
  48. KIM KARDASHIAN WEST - $49.5M
  49. DRAKE - $49M
  50. JARED GOFF - $49M
  51. JUDY SHEINDLIN - $49M
  52. AKSHAY KUMAR - $48.5M
  53. CONOR MCGREGOR - $48M
  54. JAMES HARDEN - 47.8M
  55. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO - $47.6M
  56. JENNIFER LOPEZ - $47.5M
  57. ANTHONY JOSHUA - $47M
  58. PINK - $47M
  59. DEONTAY WILDER - $46.5M
  60. DAVID COPPERFIELD - $46M
  61. RIHANNA -$46M
  62. LUKE BRYAN - $45.5M
  63. LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA - $45.5M
  64. BACKSTREET BOYS - $45M
  65. TOM BRADY - $45M
  66. PHIL COLLINS - $45M
  67. DREW BREES - $44.8M
  68. NOVAK DJOKOVIC - $44.6M
  69. WILL SMITH$ - 44.5M
  70. BLAKE SHELTON - $43.5M
  71. SEAN HANNITY -$43M
  72. SOFÍA VERGARA - $43M
  73. CELINE DION - $42M
  74. KYRIE IRVING - $41.9M
  75. THE EAGLES - $41M
  76. ADAM SANDLER - $41M
  77. PHIL MICKELSON - $40.8M
  78. JULIO JONES - $40.5M
  79. METALLICA - $40.5M
  80. JACKIE CHAN - $40M
  81. RAFAEL NADAL - $40M
  82. HEIDI KLUM - $39.5M
  83. TRAVIS SCOTT - $39.5M
  84. KEVIN HART - $39M
  85. KLAY THOMPSON - $38.8M
  86. KATY PERRY - $38.5M
  87. LADY GAGA - $38M
  88. BON JOVI - $38M
  89. U2 - $38M
  90. NAOMI OSAKA - $37.4M
  91. CANELO ALVAREZ - $37M
  92. DAMIAN LILLARD - $37M
  93. PAUL MCCARTNEY - $37M
  94. OPRAH WINFREY - $37M
  95. DJ KHALED - $36.5M
  96. KISS - $36.5M
  97. SEBASTIAN VETTEL - $36.3M
  98. SERENA WILLIAMS - $36M
  99. ANGELINA JOLIE - $35.5M
  100. MOHAMED SALAH - $35.1M