Forbes has released its latest list of 100 highest-paid celebrities in the world but no Ghanaian has made it to the list.

American business magazine owned by Integrated Whale Media Investments and the Forbes family explained that the celebrities who made the list earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees.

"The top-earning celebrities were Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, who brought in $590 million and $170 million, respectively. West collected most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas, while Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January. While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real--enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time," Forbes said.

There was, however, "a $200 million drop from 2019, after the global pandemic shuttered stadiums and silenced performances around the world. The decline was the first since 2016," the publication noted.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Salah, the Egyptian striker, made the list as the 100th Highest-Paid Celebrity in the world.

Check the full list below: