People enhance their bodies just to elevate their self-esteem and various factors trigger this decision, Body shaming is one reason why people go the length to curve their bodies to their desired preference.
Ghanaian celebrities that have admitted to enhancing their bodies
Human enhancement is the natural, artificial, or technological alteration of the human body to enhance physical or mental capabilities.
Recommended articles
Body enhancement comes in so many ways, Piercing, Tattooing, Facelift, Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, Breast enlargement, and reduction, Tummy tuck, skin whitening, and many others.
some of these enhancements can be achieved through drugs or cosmetic surgery producers.
The art of body enhancement is on the high rise, with Ghana not left out of this craze.
Here are some Ghanaian celebrated personalities that have admitted to going under the knife.
Salma Mumin
Kisagbekle
Fantana
Nana Ama McBrown
Moesha Boudong
Sista Afia
What is your take on body enhancement, would you flow with the trend to curve a desired body or would you rather not? share your thoughts with Pulse Ghana.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh