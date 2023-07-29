ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Ghanaian celebrities that have admitted to enhancing their bodies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Human enhancement is the natural, artificial, or technological alteration of the human body to enhance physical or mental capabilities.

Body Enhancement
Body Enhancement

People enhance their bodies just to elevate their self-esteem and various factors trigger this decision, Body shaming is one reason why people go the length to curve their bodies to their desired preference.

Recommended articles

Body enhancement comes in so many ways, Piercing, Tattooing, Facelift, Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, Breast enlargement, and reduction, Tummy tuck, skin whitening, and many others.

some of these enhancements can be achieved through drugs or cosmetic surgery producers.

The art of body enhancement is on the high rise, with Ghana not left out of this craze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some Ghanaian celebrated personalities that have admitted to going under the knife.

Salma Mumin

Salma Umu Mumin
Salma Umu Mumin Pulse Ghana

Kisagbekle

Kisagbekle
Kisagbekle Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Fantana

Fantana
Fantana Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Moesha Boudong

ADVERTISEMENT
Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong Pulse Ghana
Nana Frema
Nana Frema Pulse Ghana

Sista Afia

Sista Afia
Sista Afia Pulse Ghana

What is your take on body enhancement, would you flow with the trend to curve a desired body or would you rather not? share your thoughts with Pulse Ghana.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 phrases that prove they cheated [istockphoto]

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

Our favourite looks from Big Brother Naija all stars premiere [Instagram]

Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night