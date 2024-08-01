ADVERTISEMENT
Here are 12 countries that have accepted cryptocurrency

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Several countries around the world have embraced cryptocurrencies, recognizing them as legal forms of payment or establishing frameworks for their regulation. This growing acceptance reflects the global shift towards digital currencies and the acknowledgement of their potential to revolutionise financial systems.

By creating clear legal frameworks, these countries aim to foster innovation, attract investment, and ensure consumer protection. While the approach to regulation varies, the common goal is to integrate cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial ecosystem responsibly. Here is a list of some notable countries that have accepted cryptocurrency:

  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Japan recognizes Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as legal property under the Payment Services Act. It has one of the most developed regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies.
Japan [iStock]
Japan [iStock]
  • Status: Legal with regulations
  • Details: Cryptocurrencies are legal in the U.S., and they are regulated primarily as commodities by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Different states have their own regulations, with places like Wyoming and New York being more progressive.
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Canada treats cryptocurrencies as commodities and regulates them under existing financial laws. The country has implemented specific regulations to govern cryptocurrency exchanges and transactions.
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Australia recognizes cryptocurrencies as legal property and subjects them to capital gains tax. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) oversees the regulation of digital currencies.
10. Australia
10. Australia BHTP noted that Australia experiences a low level of violent crime, recording some 377 murders in 2022, per the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In comparison, New York State recorded more than double the number of murders, at 918, in the same year, per data collated by the National Center for Health Statistics. The population of New York State is 5 million people lower than that of Australia.Travelers should be cautious of wildlife in Australia, per BHTP. Wild animals — including crocodiles, sharks, poisonous insects, and snakes — can be found throughout the country, per the US Department of State.Australia has a safety index of 52.83, per Numbeo. Canberra, its safest city, has a safety index of 72. Business Insider USA
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Germany recognizes Bitcoin as private money and does not impose VAT on transactions made with Bitcoin. It also treats cryptocurrencies as financial instruments, subject to regulatory oversight.
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Known for its crypto-friendly stance, Switzerland allows cryptocurrency transactions and has a well-defined regulatory framework. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) regulates cryptocurrency activities.
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Singapore has a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, treating them as legal property. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) oversees crypto activities, ensuring compliance with financial laws.
Singapore.NurPhoto/Getty
Singapore.NurPhoto/Getty
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Malta, often called the "Blockchain Island," has established itself as a haven for cryptocurrency businesses. It has comprehensive laws regulating digital currencies and blockchain technology.
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: Estonia is known for its progressive stance on digital technologies, including cryptocurrencies. It issues licenses for cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet services, fostering a favourable environment for crypto businesses.
  • Status: Legal with regulations
  • Details: The UK does not classify cryptocurrencies as legal tender but recognises them as property. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulates cryptocurrency exchanges and related activities.
United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo]
United Kingdom [WhereWouldYouGo]
  • Status: Legal with regulations
  • Details: South Korea allows cryptocurrency trading and has regulations in place to prevent money laundering and protect investors. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) oversees the regulation of crypto activities.
  • Status: Legal
  • Details: The UAE has established frameworks for the regulation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Dubai, in particular, is known for its ambitious blockchain strategy.
These countries have embraced cryptocurrencies to varying degrees, implementing regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance with financial laws while fostering innovation in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

