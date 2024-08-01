Here are 12 countries that have accepted cryptocurrency

BHTP noted that Australia experiences a low level of violent crime, recording some 377 murders in 2022, per the Australian Bureau of Statistics. In comparison, New York State recorded more than double the number of murders, at 918, in the same year, per data collated by the National Center for Health Statistics. The population of New York State is 5 million people lower than that of Australia.Travelers should be cautious of wildlife in Australia, per BHTP. Wild animals — including crocodiles, sharks, poisonous insects, and snakes — can be found throughout the country, per the US Department of State.Australia has a safety index of 52.83, per Numbeo. Canberra, its safest city, has a safety index of 72.

Business Insider USA