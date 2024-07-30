ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday

Temi Iwalaiye

Should you reply all the messages you receive on social media on your birthday?

Should you reply all your birthday messages ? [brightspotcounseling]

Birthdays can be overwhelming, especially if you're active on social media. You'll likely receive a tonne of messages from platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

While it's always a thoughtful gesture for friends and family to reach out on your birthday, not replying might come off as rude and arrogant, no matter how busy you are.

Birthdays can be either good or bad depending on how you feel about the age you're turning. So, how do you handle the excess attention and overwhelming birthday wishes?

Calls can be overwhelming on your birthday. Instead of being tasked with returning or picking up calls, you can switch off your phone and focus on work or sleep if that's possible. If your job requires you to keep your phone on, there are other options.

Don't worry about writing a personalised message for everyone. A simple “Thank you so much; I appreciate it” suffices. Just copy and paste that and send it to everyone who wishes you a happy birthday.

On apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, you don't need to reply to each comment individually. Just like them, which is better than ignoring them. You can also repost the pictures you're tagged in as a means of appreciation.

How to easily reply your birthday messages [shuttershock] Pulse Nigeria

If you discover you've left a tonne of messages unreplied by the end of the day, put your phone on flight mode so you're not distracted by new notifications and reply to the messages one by one.

If you can't reply to every message individually, use your status at the end of the day to thank everyone. Make it sweet and heartfelt.

Remember, it's your birthday, and you don't have to feel pressured to do anything you don't want to. You can even ignore everyone if you wish, but don't be surprised if you're ignored on your next birthday.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

