1. Short sleeve jackets and sweaters: King Promise often incorporates short sleeve jackets leather or Jeans jackets into his wardrobe.

Look for jackets or sweaters that are short-sleeved, they look good and are also convenient for the weather.

Consider wearing a colorful jacket as a statement piece.

2. Baggy trousers: King Promise's outfits are typically baggy, so opt for big clothes.

Some baggy pants can give you a sleek and modern look similar to his style.

3. Accessorize: Pay attention to accessories.

King Promise is known for his stylish sunglasses, jewelry, and hats.

Add some bling with a statement necklace or bracelet, and don't forget a pair of trendy shades.

4. Footwear: Choose stylish footwear to complete the look. King Promise is mostly known for his sneakers, loafers, and especially his big boots depending on the occasion.

Make sure your shoes complement your outfit.

5. Consider going bald: King Promise is known for his distinctive hairstyle. If you're open to it, consider getting a similar haircut.

Otherwise, ensure your grooming is on point. Keep your facial hair well-maintained and your skin clear for a polished appearance.

There you have it, now you look just as stylish as the one and only king.

