How to easily remove blood stains on bed sheets

Thankfully, there are easy ways to deal with it. With some simple steps, you can permanently remove blood stains from your bedsheets.

Period stress

Periods can be a stressful time for many people. The physical discomfort from cramps, bloating, and fatigue can take a toll on your body. Also, the emotional rollercoaster that comes with hormonal changes can make you feel anxious or irritable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

On top of these challenges, dealing with period stains can add another layer of stress. Whether you’re worried about ruining your favourite sheets or just embarrassed by the sight of blood, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. However, these stains are common and can be managed with the right approach.

Period stains

Period stains occur when menstrual blood leaks onto your sheets. This can happen during heavy flow days or if your sanitary products shift during the night.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

While these stains are normal, they can be frustrating because blood can be difficult to remove once it sets into fabric. Fresh stains are easier to clean, so it's best to treat them as soon as possible.

Simple steps to remove blood stains from bed sheets

1. Act quickly: The sooner you treat the stain, the easier it will be to remove. If you notice a blood stain, try to deal with it right away before it has a chance to dry and set into the fabric.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Cold water rinse: Begin by rinsing the stained area with cold water. Avoid using hot water as it can cause the blood to set into the fabric, making it harder to remove. Run the cold water through the fabric until the stain begins to fade.

3. Apply salt or baking soda: For stubborn stains, create a paste using either salt or baking soda mixed with a little water.

Pulse Nigeria

Apply this paste to the stain and let it sit for 15-30 minutes. These natural abrasives help to lift the blood from the fabric without causing damage.

4. Use soap or detergent: After letting the paste sit, gently scrub the area with a mild soap or laundry detergent. You can use a soft brush or cloth to work the soap into the fabric. Be gentle to avoid damaging the fabric, especially if the sheets are made from delicate materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Rinse and repeat if necessary: Rinse the sheets with cold water again to see if the stain has been fully removed. If some stain remains, repeat the process until the stain is gone.

6. Hydrogen peroxide for tough stains: If the stain persists, you can use hydrogen peroxide as a last resort. Apply a small amount directly to the stain, but be careful—this can bleach some fabrics, so test it on a small area first.

7. Wash as usual: Once the stain is gone, wash your sheets as you normally would. Make sure to follow the care instructions on your sheets to avoid any damage.

8. Air dry: It's best to air dry your sheets rather than using a dryer, as heat can cause any remaining traces of the stain to set permanently.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Period stains on bedsheets can be stressful, but they don't have to be a disaster. By acting quickly and using simple household items, you can remove these stains and keep your sheets looking fresh.

ALSO READ: 10 annoying but relatable things about being on your period