How to make your data bundle last longer

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In today’s digital age, managing your data usage is crucial to ensuring you get the most out of your data bundle.

How to make your MTN data bundle last longer


With the increasing reliance on internet connectivity for work, entertainment, and social interaction, it's essential to make every megabyte count. Here are some practical tips to help you make your MTN data bundle last longer:

Regularly check your data usage to understand which apps or activities consume the most data. MTN offers tools and apps that allow you to monitor your data usage in real-time. By identifying the biggest data hogs, you can adjust your usage habits accordingly.

Many apps run in the background and consume data even when not in use. Disable background data for apps that don’t need to be active all the time. On both Android and iOS devices, you can go into your settings to restrict background data usage.

Adjust your app settings


Take advantage of Wi-Fi connections whenever they are available. Save your mobile data for when you are on the go. At home, work, or in public places with secure Wi-Fi, switch your phone to Wi-Fi to save your mobile data.

Streaming music and videos can consume a significant amount of data. Adjust the quality settings in your streaming apps to lower resolutions. For instance, streaming videos in 480p instead of 1080p can significantly reduce data consumption.

Optimize streaming settings


Apps and systems updates can consume large amounts of data. Set your apps to update only when connected to Wi-Fi. Similarly, disable automatic downloads for media files in messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Consider using data compression apps or browser settings that help reduce data usage. For instance, browsers like Google Chrome have a “Lite Mode” that compresses data, and apps like Opera Max help manage and reduce data consumption across all apps.

Many social media platforms have auto-play features for videos, which can quickly eat up your data. Turn off auto-play in apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to save data.

Turn off auto-play for videos

Make use of offline features offered by many apps. Download music, maps, and articles for offline use. Apps like Spotify, Google Maps, and news apps often have offline modes to help you save data.

Activate the data saver mode on your smartphone. This feature limits data usage by preventing apps from sending or receiving data in the background and reduces the quality of streaming services.

Clearing your app cache can help reduce data usage. Cached data can sometimes cause apps to use more data than necessary. Regularly clearing your cache ensures your apps use only the data they need.

Regularly clear cache


Making your MTN data bundle last longer requires a combination of monitoring your usage and adjusting your settings to minimize unnecessary data consumption. By implementing these tips, you can stretch your data further and get the most out of your bundle.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

