How to make your data bundle last longer

1. Monitor your data usage

Regularly check your data usage to understand which apps or activities consume the most data. MTN offers tools and apps that allow you to monitor your data usage in real-time. By identifying the biggest data hogs, you can adjust your usage habits accordingly.

2. Adjust your app settings

Many apps run in the background and consume data even when not in use. Disable background data for apps that don’t need to be active all the time. On both Android and iOS devices, you can go into your settings to restrict background data usage.

3. Use Wi-Fi whenever possible

Take advantage of Wi-Fi connections whenever they are available. Save your mobile data for when you are on the go. At home, work, or in public places with secure Wi-Fi, switch your phone to Wi-Fi to save your mobile data.

4. Optimize streaming settings

Streaming music and videos can consume a significant amount of data. Adjust the quality settings in your streaming apps to lower resolutions. For instance, streaming videos in 480p instead of 1080p can significantly reduce data consumption.

5. Limit automatic updates and downloads

Apps and systems updates can consume large amounts of data. Set your apps to update only when connected to Wi-Fi. Similarly, disable automatic downloads for media files in messaging apps like WhatsApp.

6. Compress data usage

Consider using data compression apps or browser settings that help reduce data usage. For instance, browsers like Google Chrome have a “Lite Mode” that compresses data, and apps like Opera Max help manage and reduce data consumption across all apps.

7. Turn off auto-play for videos

Many social media platforms have auto-play features for videos, which can quickly eat up your data. Turn off auto-play in apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to save data.

8. Use offline features

Make use of offline features offered by many apps. Download music, maps, and articles for offline use. Apps like Spotify, Google Maps, and news apps often have offline modes to help you save data.

9. Data saver mode

Activate the data saver mode on your smartphone. This feature limits data usage by preventing apps from sending or receiving data in the background and reduces the quality of streaming services.

10. Regularly clear cache

Clearing your app cache can help reduce data usage. Cached data can sometimes cause apps to use more data than necessary. Regularly clearing your cache ensures your apps use only the data they need.

