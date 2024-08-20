How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

Snakes are often considered deadly creatures, with a bite that can cause instant death due to venom release, unless anti-venom is administered by a healthcare provider.
Not all snakes are venomous or poisonous, and certain characteristics distinguish them.
Recommended articles
Here are some common differences between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes
Physical characteristics
To distinguish between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, observe their physical features. Venomous snakes often have triangle-shaped heads, elliptical pupils, and heat-sensing pits for detecting prey.
Non-venomous snakes typically have round heads and pupils, with vibrant colours serving as warning signals or muted colours for camouflage.
Behaviour
Snake behaviour is a key factor in identifying poisonous versus non-poisonous species. Venomous snakes tend to be more aggressive, often displaying defensive postures, hissing warnings, and coiling their bodies.
For example, a rattlesnake shakes its tail to produce a loud clicking sound. Non-venomous snakes, on the other hand, are generally more docile and usually try to escape when approached by humans.
ALSO READ: 5 signs there are snakes in your backyard
Location
Venomous snakes are often found in specific environments, such as deserts, grasslands, or tropical forests, where their preferred prey is abundant. Non-venomous snakes, however, can inhabit a wider range of settings, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas.
ALSO READ: Here's what to do after a snakebite
Pupils
A snake's pupils can also help distinguish between poisonous and non-poisonous species, though not all venomous snakes are the same.
Most venomous snakes have small, black, vertical pupils surrounded by yellow-green eyeballs, similar to a cat's eye. However, some venomous snakes, like the coral snake, have round pupils.
While examining pupils can indicate whether a snake is venomous, doing so requires close proximity, which can be a risky identification method.
That said, it’s important not to let yourself be bitten by any snake, even if you believe it to be harmless.