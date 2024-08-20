How to tell the difference between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

Here are some common differences between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes

Physical characteristics

To distinguish between poisonous and non-poisonous snakes, observe their physical features. Venomous snakes often have triangle-shaped heads, elliptical pupils, and heat-sensing pits for detecting prey.

Non-venomous snakes typically have round heads and pupils, with vibrant colours serving as warning signals or muted colours for camouflage.

Behaviour

Snake behaviour is a key factor in identifying poisonous versus non-poisonous species. Venomous snakes tend to be more aggressive, often displaying defensive postures, hissing warnings, and coiling their bodies.

For example, a rattlesnake shakes its tail to produce a loud clicking sound. Non-venomous snakes, on the other hand, are generally more docile and usually try to escape when approached by humans.

Pulse Nigeria

Location

Venomous snakes are often found in specific environments, such as deserts, grasslands, or tropical forests, where their preferred prey is abundant. Non-venomous snakes, however, can inhabit a wider range of settings, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas.

Pupils

A snake's pupils can also help distinguish between poisonous and non-poisonous species, though not all venomous snakes are the same.

Most venomous snakes have small, black, vertical pupils surrounded by yellow-green eyeballs, similar to a cat's eye. However, some venomous snakes, like the coral snake, have round pupils.

While examining pupils can indicate whether a snake is venomous, doing so requires close proximity, which can be a risky identification method.