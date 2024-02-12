ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

6 fun facts about eagles you probably didn't know about

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Eagles, the majestic rulers of the sky, have always captured our imagination with their grace and power.

Bald eagle
Bald eagle

Yet, despite their awe-inspiring presence, there are a few things these fierce birds of prey cannot do. Let's dive into some fun facts about eagles that might surprise you.

Recommended articles

Can't see in the dark

And while eagles boast exceptional vision, seeing in total darkness is not in their skill set. They depend on daylight or ambient light to hunt, proving that even the mightiest need a little light in their lives.

Taste with their tongue

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles also don't taste their food like we do. They lack taste buds on their tongues, so the flavor isn't something they savor. It's more about the fuel than the culinary experience for these practical predators.

Can't fly backwards

First off, eagles can't fly backward. Unlike the nimble hummingbird, eagles' wing structure and flight mechanics are designed for soaring and gliding, not for the fancy backward or hovering maneuvers. It's all about the forward motion for these sky kings.

Hovering? Not Their Thing

Speaking of hovering, that's another no-go for our feathered friends. Eagles may be masters of the sky, utilizing thermal updrafts to glide effortlessly, but hovering in still air like kestrels or hummingbirds is beyond their capabilities. They're built for distance, not dainty air dances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can't fly vertically

Jumping from the ground to take flight isn't their style either. Eagles need a running start or a perch to launch into the air, making that dramatic vertical takeoff more of a dream than reality.

Can't climb trees

Lastly, don't expect to see an eagle climbing trees vertically. While they can perch and nest high up, climbing like woodpeckers with their feet and beaks isn't in their wheelhouse. They're all about the talons and wings for maneuvering.

Despite these limitations, eagles remain symbols of strength and freedom, fascinating us with their real-life capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

They remind us that even in nature, it's not about what you can't do but what you can do that defines you.

So, next time you spot an eagle soaring high, remember these fun facts and appreciate the unique adaptations that make them the rulers of the skies.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mistakes most men make with women

7 mistakes most men make with women

meat pie

DIY Recipes: How to make meat pies

Overcoming shyness [Image: Kampus Production]

How to overcome shyness in 5 easy steps

Covering tattoos with makeup [YouTube]

A beginner's guide to concealing tattoos with makeup