6 fun facts about eagles you probably didn't know about

Can't see in the dark

And while eagles boast exceptional vision, seeing in total darkness is not in their skill set. They depend on daylight or ambient light to hunt, proving that even the mightiest need a little light in their lives.

Taste with their tongue

Eagles also don't taste their food like we do. They lack taste buds on their tongues, so the flavor isn't something they savor. It's more about the fuel than the culinary experience for these practical predators.

Can't fly backwards

First off, eagles can't fly backward. Unlike the nimble hummingbird, eagles' wing structure and flight mechanics are designed for soaring and gliding, not for the fancy backward or hovering maneuvers. It's all about the forward motion for these sky kings.

Hovering? Not Their Thing

Speaking of hovering, that's another no-go for our feathered friends. Eagles may be masters of the sky, utilizing thermal updrafts to glide effortlessly, but hovering in still air like kestrels or hummingbirds is beyond their capabilities. They're built for distance, not dainty air dances.

Can't fly vertically

Jumping from the ground to take flight isn't their style either. Eagles need a running start or a perch to launch into the air, making that dramatic vertical takeoff more of a dream than reality.

Can't climb trees

Lastly, don't expect to see an eagle climbing trees vertically. While they can perch and nest high up, climbing like woodpeckers with their feet and beaks isn't in their wheelhouse. They're all about the talons and wings for maneuvering.

Despite these limitations, eagles remain symbols of strength and freedom, fascinating us with their real-life capabilities.

They remind us that even in nature, it's not about what you can't do but what you can do that defines you.