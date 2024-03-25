Craving for something more natural for your tresses? We've got you covered with two easy, breezy ways to make your own styling gel right at home. Trust us, your hair is about to thank you!
2 ways you can make your own styling gel at home using natural ingredients
Hey there, style enthusiasts! Are you tired of the chemical-laden options lining the beauty aisle shelves?
Recommended articles
Flaxseed
First up, let's talk about the wonders of flaxseeds. These little seeds are not just good for your health; they're a miracle worker for your hair, too.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, they nourish your hair follicles for stronger, healthier growth. Here’s how to transform them into your new favorite styling gel:
- Boil 2 cups of water and add 1/4 cup of flaxseeds.
- Keep the mixture on a simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. You'll notice it turning into a gel-like consistency.
- Remove from heat and let it cool. Then, strain the mixture to remove the seeds.
- For an extra kick, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Lavender or rosemary can add a soothing scent and additional nourishment.
- Voilà! Store it in a refrigerator and use it within 2-3 weeks for the best freshness.
Aloe vera
Next, we shine the spotlight on aloe vera, a true gem for skin and hair care routines. Its hydrating properties are perfect for a natural styling gel that not only holds your hair in place but also keeps it moisturized.
- Scoop out the gel from an aloe vera leaf. For a smoother gel, blend it until you get a consistent paste.
- To give your hair some extra love, mix in a teaspoon of coconut oil and a few drops of vitamin E oil. This trio will moisturize and protect your hair, leaving it shiny and soft.
- Store your aloe vera gel in a cool place or refrigerator. Use it within a week for the freshest experience.
Creating your own styling gel is not just about being crafty; it’s about embracing a healthier lifestyle for your hair. These natural gels offer the hold and style you desire, without the harsh chemicals.
Plus, they’re fun and satisfying to make. So, why not give your hair the love it deserves with these homemade wonders? Your locks will surely be turning heads, all while staying nourished and happy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh