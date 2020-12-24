The Ghanaian Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency in the Volta region, shared photos on social media of his rarely seen wife as she marks her birthday. "Happy birthday my ever-dependable rock," he captioned the photos.

Checks by pulse.com.gh show that the NDC MP has been married to Nuhela Seidu, a Ghanaian lawyer and barrister who also has been a TV presenter before going off from the screens some years.

Nuhella who holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon before heading the Ghana Law School, worked with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Choice FM, Metro TV and also hosted a Law Express show which was aired on Gh One TV.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu

The Aggrey Memorial Senior High School old student is not new to being in a high profile political family because her father is M.A. Seidu, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa Central, who is respected in the party.

The couple who have been reported to have tied the knot in 2011 at a private ceremony in Wa are blessed with two children, boy and a girl. See more photos of Mrs Ablakwa in the post below as her husband is celebrating her today.