Imagining your partner with another person can drive anybody mad, so sometimes it’s better to take a deep breath and evaluate whether there’s really something to be worried about.

It is important to be sure about your position in your relationship, so we collected a list of the signs that can indicate that your partner is fully committed and doesn’t think about cheating.

They show their commitment to the relationship

All relationships have their ups and downs, but your partner shouldn’t disappear on you at the first sign of trouble. If your partner is always ready to talk things through and doesn’t ignore you when things get tough, it’s a sign that they are committed to this relationship and only have eyes for you. Be sure that they will do their best to make the relationship work.

They are honest with you about everything

In a mature relationship, partners should be able to share all their news with each other, and not just the pleasant news. If you notice that your partner even avoids telling white lies, it can be a sign that they’re loyal to you and see you as a person who they can completely confide in.

This can be their way of showing their respect and trust since they know that you won’t judge them. They see that the relationship is strong enough that you’ll find a way to get through any situation together.

Real and emotionally open with you

Many people feel insecure in the relationship once they open up to another person. If your partner shares their worries and insecurities with you, it’s a sign that they want to stay emotionally connected and are eager to let you into their life.

If your partner is emotionally unavailable, it’s better to have a conversation so you don’t put distance between the two of you and find out the reason for this behavior.

Their feelings are consistent

If something is right for you, your gut will probably tell you about it right away. If your partner’s feelings don’t change all the time and they don’t suffer from mood swings, they’re sure you’re the one. They know what they want for their future and it’s you, so there’s no room for doubt.

Put in enough effort to make the relationship work

At the beginning of the relationship, partners are usually willing to communicate with each other more to make the relationship work. However, if you’ve been together for a while and this enthusiasm hasn’t faded away, it’s a sign that your partner sees you as the person who they can imagine their future with and this perspective is quite appealing. And no bumps in the road can prevent it from happening.