6 stages men go through after a breakup

Or rather, they go through some definite stages after a breakup that finally leads them to move on from their previous relationship.

Attending to ego

Men usually have a big ego that’s suppressed in the relationship for most of the time, but when it’s all over, their ego bursts up. They retreat into their own world and take their time understanding several aspects of the breakup. They are usually very irritated and frustrated during this time.

Out socialising

Men will prefer to socialize with other people and have fun, to forget about the breakup as much as possible. They can’t process the pain as women do, and so they try sweeping it off. Socialising helps them forget about the pain for a little while only, even though they are more likely to remain hurt for the rest of the day.

Realisation

After the stage where men temporarily try to forget the hurt, they slowly come to realise the circumstances and the reason for the breakup. A man realises that at the moment, he is emotionally vulnerable, hurt and alone. This state of loneliness gets him thinking about finding happiness again or staying single for a while.

Acceptance

This is the stage where men completely accept the fact that they have broken up with the person they loved and now, there is no other option than to move on. This stage is also accompanied by anger and sadness against everything as men resort to questioning every motive in their life.

New thoughts and old trust

At this stage men will slowly regain their lost trust in their ex and will look forward to having a cordial relationship with them or else, they will completely forget about their ex to move on in life. They will also look forward to meeting new people and coming out of the closed-shell after quite some time.

Romance, once again