Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Here are five signs that may indicate you’re leaning too heavily on your partner—and some suggestions on restoring a healthier dynamic.

1. You’ve Lost Your Sense of Self

If you find that hobbies, dreams, and values you once held dear have faded or now revolve solely around your partner, you may be sacrificing your identity. No relationship should make you lose your sense of self. While blending interests is normal, losing touch with what makes you unique can lead to feelings of emptiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Ask yourself if you’re pursuing personal goals or simply mirroring theirs. Rediscovering passions outside the relationship helps maintain a strong sense of self, which is essential for long-term fulfilment.

2. You Need Constant Reassurance to Feel Secure

It's natural to seek comfort from a loved one, but needing frequent validation to feel worthy or loved can signal insecurity. If you find yourself seeking continual affirmation about their feelings or your place in their life, this may stem more from self-doubt than love.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Building confidence in yourself, apart from your partner’s opinion, strengthens emotional resilience and can bring peace to both of you.

3. You Can’t Make Decisions Without Them

From small choices, like what to have for lunch, to larger life decisions, feeling paralysed without their input may point to a reliance that limits personal growth.

Pulse Ghana

A healthy relationship encourages individual decision-making, where both partners trust their own judgement and support one another’s choices. Try making small decisions independently, gradually rebuilding trust in your instincts and capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. You Avoid Spending Time Alone

If the thought of spending time apart brings you anxiety or discomfort, you may be relying on your partner as an emotional crutch. Independence fosters personal growth, so leaning too heavily on someone else can hold you back from experiencing life on your own terms.

Pulse Ghana

Start by dedicating some time each week to solo activities you enjoy, or try exploring new hobbies on your own. You might be surprised by how fulfilling it feels.

5. You Give In Too Easily During Conflicts

ADVERTISEMENT

Compromise is key in relationships, but if you find yourself constantly conceding to keep the peace or to avoid disappointing them, it’s a red flag. True partnership allows room for both voices to be heard, even during disagreements. When one partner consistently suppresses their feelings, resentment can grow, weakening the relationship. Practice voicing your needs calmly and clearly—healthy conflict can strengthen the bond, not weaken it.

Pulse Ghana