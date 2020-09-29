The beautiful ceremony happened at their church, The Radiant Place. As expected, some male and celebrities including actress Nana Ama McBrown, Niki Simonas amongst others graced the occasion just as they did when the two got married.

It was basically a white coloured event as both husband and wife were clad in beautiful white apparels. Most of the celebrities who graced the occasion were also adorned in white outfits.

The two welcomed their first child after a year of their marriage. Kelby’s birth was announced with some beautiful baby bump photos from her mother, Victoria.

Pulse.com.gh congratulates the celebrity couple, Mr and Mrs Nkansah.

Nana Ama Mcbrown and Nikki Samonas at Kelby's christening