If you say these 6 things to your wife, she will never forgive you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Marriage is built on love, respect, and understanding, but certain words can cause deep wounds that are difficult to heal. Communication is key, and while arguments are natural, there are some things you should never say to your wife.

6 things to never say to your wife
Some words can cause irreparable damage and create lasting resentment. Here are 5 things you should avoid saying to your wife, as they may be unforgivable:

Recommended articles

No matter how innocent it may seem, comparing your wife's cooking to someone else's is a sure way to hurt her feelings. Cooking is often a labour of love, and making such a statement can make her feel unappreciated.

Complimenting someone else's skills at her expense will likely cause emotional harm and make her question your respect for her efforts.

Saying someone’s food is better than hers
Saying someone's food is better than hers

Commenting on your wife’s appearance, particularly her weight, can be deeply hurtful. Weight is a sensitive subject for many, and telling her to lose weight implies dissatisfaction with how she looks.

This can damage her self-esteem and create a permanent rift in your relationship. Instead, focus on encouraging a healthy lifestyle without making her feel inadequate.

Telling your wife that she can leave if she wants to is a reckless statement that can have long-lasting consequences. It signals that you don't value her or the relationship enough to work through your problems.

You can leave if you want
"You can leave if you want"

Even if said in anger, it plants seeds of doubt about your commitment to the marriage, and she may never forget that you were willing to let her go so easily.

Telling your wife to “shut up” is not just disrespectful; it’s controlling and degrading. No one deserves to be silenced, especially in a marriage which should be built on mutual respect.

This phrase can make your wife feel powerless and insignificant, leading to feelings of resentment and emotional distance.

Everyone has complaints now and then, but dismissing your wife’s concerns by saying she complains too much belittles her feelings.

It suggests that her opinions and emotions are unimportant to you. Instead of addressing her concerns, this statement invalidates her and makes her feel unheard.

You complain too much
You complain too much
In any relationship, especially marriage, words can either build up or tear down. The above statements can deeply damage trust and affection, making it difficult for your wife to forgive or forget. Choose your words wisely and always aim to communicate with love, patience, and understanding.

