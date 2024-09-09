If you say these 6 things to your wife, she will never forgive you

1. Saying someone’s food is better than hers

No matter how innocent it may seem, comparing your wife's cooking to someone else's is a sure way to hurt her feelings. Cooking is often a labour of love, and making such a statement can make her feel unappreciated.

Complimenting someone else's skills at her expense will likely cause emotional harm and make her question your respect for her efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

DALL·E-2024-09-09-145510-A-black-couple-sitting-at-a-dinner-table -eating-a-meal Pulse Ghana

2. Telling her to lose weight

Commenting on your wife’s appearance, particularly her weight, can be deeply hurtful. Weight is a sensitive subject for many, and telling her to lose weight implies dissatisfaction with how she looks.

This can damage her self-esteem and create a permanent rift in your relationship. Instead, focus on encouraging a healthy lifestyle without making her feel inadequate.

3. “You can leave if you want”

ADVERTISEMENT

Telling your wife that she can leave if she wants to is a reckless statement that can have long-lasting consequences. It signals that you don't value her or the relationship enough to work through your problems.

DALL·E-2024-09-09-1501 Pulse Ghana

Even if said in anger, it plants seeds of doubt about your commitment to the marriage, and she may never forget that you were willing to let her go so easily.

4. “Shut up when I’m talking”

Telling your wife to “shut up” is not just disrespectful; it’s controlling and degrading. No one deserves to be silenced, especially in a marriage which should be built on mutual respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

This phrase can make your wife feel powerless and insignificant, leading to feelings of resentment and emotional distance.

5. “You complain too much”

Everyone has complaints now and then, but dismissing your wife’s concerns by saying she complains too much belittles her feelings.

It suggests that her opinions and emotions are unimportant to you. Instead of addressing her concerns, this statement invalidates her and makes her feel unheard.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT