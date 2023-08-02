Is there anything wrong with being friend-zoned as a man?

But what happens when a woman is not interested in a romantic relationship but still wants to maintain a friendship?

Love and relationships are complex, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach. While some relationships may progress into romantic ones, others might just end in lasting friendships.

Although some people would argue that men and women can't be best friends without there being a romantic undertone. They believe it is morally wrong for a man and woman to be besties because of what the term “bestie” denotes in urban society. We'll buttress that later on.

Men need to be open to the idea of forming simple, non-sexual friendships with women. Not every interaction needs to end up in the bedroom, or even in a romantic relationship. This is the latest topic of the third episode of the Feminine Expressions Podcast (FEP) produced by the Pulse Podcast Network.

One of the co-hosts, Teso Uwaibi said she cannot quite comprehend the negative perception of the friendzone. She rightfully questioned why having a friendship with a woman is often perceived as an insult if it doesn't lead to romance.

In her words, “I don't understand when the friend zone became a bad thing. Can you not have relationships with women, that are not sexual? Why is it that if I say I don't want to date you but I think you're good enough to be my friend, I mean I like your energy we can be friends, and all of a sudden it's considered an insult. Why do you take that as an insult?”

She emphasised that genuine connections with women, void of any romantic involvement, should be considered normal. Teso continued with, "If I'm not giving you what you want, it doesn't mean I don't deserve friendship."

Men need to normalise being in the friendzone. It's possible to have a great friendship with a woman that is completely platonic and void of any sexual relations. Not every woman you meet must end up as a potential partner or a "bestie" (as per urban definitions, a bestie is someone you are not dating but have sexual relations with).

The second co-host, Big Chief Enkay also shared her perspective on the matter. She admitted that she personally wouldn't date a man who has a female best friend due to her reservations about potential romantic complications.

Now, let's hear your thoughts on the topic. Do you think that being in the friend zone is not necessarily a negative thing? Are you open to the idea of forming close friendships with the opposite sex, free from romantic expectations? What do you think of the term, "bestie"? Are you open to the idea? Share your opinions in the comment section.

Don't Date A Man Who Has A Female Bestie is the third episode of the second season of the Feminine Expressions Podcast. New episodes drop at 10 am every Friday.

