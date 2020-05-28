The award-winning personality and her husband who also works in the media Okyeame Quophi are celebrating 15 years of marriage.

The screen goddess and her husband keeps inspiring us and makes us believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

As they celebrate their anniversary, Stacy took to her Instagram page to thank God for seeing them through their journey as husband and wife.

She also showered praises on her Man for his undying love and support for her at all times.

“Dear God,

It has been 15 years on this amazing journey as husband and wife. We have had our highs and lows. But through it all, you push the wind of grace behind us. I wanted a perfect man but you gave me a man that will perfect me and me perfect him. Through the years you have made us understand true essence lies within ourselves. On this day I just want to say thank you for your sufficient mercy on us.

To my dear @quophiokyeame, I love how you carry every weight with me and even carry more when I don't have the strength to. We are not perfect but we will keep perfecting each other. Happy 15th-anniversary odo,” Stacy captioned accompanied with some beautiful photos of her family.

The couple is blessed with three children Calista, Joojo and Beyonce.