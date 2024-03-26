ADVERTISEMENT
Dumsor: 4 thoughtful gifts you can give your boyfriend to make his life easier

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the current surge of random dumsor the country is currently facing, finding ways to stay connected, cool, and entertained can be a challenge.

Thoughtful gifts
But here’s a bright idea: why not turn these blackout blues into an opportunity to surprise your boyfriend with gifts that are not only thoughtful but also incredibly useful during these times?

Let's dive into some electrifying gift ideas that are sure to keep his spirits high, even when the lights go low.

1. Chill vibes only: Portable air cooler

First on the list is a portable air cooler, an absolute lifesaver during those sweltering blackout nights. This nifty gadget doesn't just beat the heat; it also purifies and humidifies the air, making it a refreshing companion he didn’t know he needed.

All he needs to do is to fill it with chilled water or ice cubes and he's good to go.

Best portable AC
Compact and battery-operated, it ensures that your boyfriend stays cool, comfortable, and grateful to you for thinking of such a cool breeze of a gift.

2. Stay powered up: Phone case power bank

Next up, consider a phone case power bank. With power outages messing with charging schedules, this two-in-one marvel ensures his phone is always juiced up.

Perfect for the tech-savvy boyfriend who's always on his phone, browsing, gaming, or chatting, this gift means he won’t have to pause his digital life, even when the power does.

Power bank case
Plus, it’s a subtle way of saying, "I'm always here for you... so call me!"

3. Uninterrupted fun: UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply)

For the boyfriend who’s either working from home or deep into his gaming sessions, a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) can be a game-changer.

UPS
This device provides a backup power source for his computer or gaming console, protecting against data loss during sudden power cuts and giving him enough time to save his progress and shut down safely.

It's a thoughtful way to show you care about the things he’s passionate about.

Brighten up his nights: Rechargeable LED light

Lastly, a rechargeable LED light can bring brightness into the darkest of times. Choose one with adjustable brightness levels and a long battery life, perfect for those nights when you’re both plunged into darkness.

It’s not just a source of light; it’s a beacon of your affection, promising to keep the shadows at bay.

In these trying times of random power outages, these thoughtful gifts offer more than just convenience; they signify your support, love, and the promise to make even the darkest nights a little brighter. So, go ahead, light up his world with these electrifying surprises!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

