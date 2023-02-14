ADVERTISEMENT
They Don't Cost A Thing! Valentine's day gifts to give your partner that money can’t buy

Ayoola Adetayo

As much as monetary gifts and material presents count so much on Valentine's day, it is necessary to make a show of the intangibles on Valentine's day, too.

Happiness is one huge gift your partner wants which money could never buy. [Credit: YTH]
On this year’s Valentine’s day, like every other, lovers all around the world will be loving up on each other in special ways, coming up with ingenious ideas to show their affection and how much their partners mean to them. Surely there is absolutely nothing wrong with this. The significance of Valentine’s day is for you to show people you love and care about that you actually love and cherish them. And as much as you can afford, do not hold back on splashing them with all the good things money can buy. If you are in Lagos and you do not know what to do just yet, this article here can be really helpful.

Valentine's day is that special time of the year to sow people you love that you do. And it would be nice to actually show out on the day. [Credit: Videoblocks]
As much as monetary gifts and material presents count so much on Valentine’s day, it is necessary to make a show of the intangible ‘gifts’ on Valentine’s day, too.

Many of the intangibles in relationships – faithfulness, loyalty, reassurance, commitment, fidelity, tenderness, forgiveness among others - are ideally not gifts. However, in relationships where they are lacking or reduced to invisible amounts, partners’ decision to make a concerted effort to turn things around, and using the emotional atmosphere of Valentine’s day to make that promise may count as a ‘gift.’

ALSO READ: 4 romantic things to do with bae on February 14

Deciding to change your ways and become the kind of partner you should have been to your partner all along is not a gift per se. Your partner deserves these things and more, of course. But in troubled relationships where these intangibles are absent, Valentine’s day provides partners with the opportunity to rededicate themselves to the idea of doing better by each other, and actually putting in the necessary efforts to make this happen.

Especially for couples with issues in their relationships, Valentine's day provides a good opportunity to turn things around. [Credit: Net Doctor]
When a relationship like that settles and somehow rediscovers the happiness that it once had, partners can always look back on Valentine’s day as the day they recommitted to each other, and decided to make things work for good.

Even in relationships where nothing is wrong, it still won’t hurt to recommit to each other on Valentine’s day. It won’t hurt for you and your SO to remind each other of the love and affection that exist in your hearts for each other, and how great your life is with the other person in it.

It's Valentine's day, let your partner know that you really love them. [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty]
Vocalise your love for that special person in your life, and remake the promise to love them to the best of your capability at all times. Those nice, expensive gifts are nice on their own, but it is even better to add these intangible, important things to the mix.

It is also not a bad idea to give your man or woman the wildest orgasm they’ve ever had on this Valentine’s day. Afterall, that is also something money can’t really buy.

