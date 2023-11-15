How to use ‘aboniki’ balm to relieve scalp pains after braiding

Known for its potent heat, Aboniki balm can be effectively used to alleviate scalp pains after braiding. Here's a simple guide on how to use it without causing further discomfort.

1. Choose the right amount:

· Start with a tiny amount of Aboniki balm. It's crucial not to overdo it, as the balm's heat can intensify discomfort when applied excessively.

2. Apply gently to affected areas:

· Carefully apply the balm to the lines of the scalp that are causing pain. Be attentive to the areas where the braids might have pulled too tight or where the scalp feels particularly sore.

3. Avoid excessive application:

· Resist the temptation to apply too much balm. A little goes a long way with Aboniki, and moderation is key to preventing additional discomfort.

4. Massage for circulation:

· Gently massage the balm into the scalp to enhance blood circulation. This can promote healing and provide a soothing effect.

5. Cover your scalp overnight:

· To maximize the benefits, cover your treated scalp with a bonnet overnight. However, be cautious not to fasten it too tightly, as this may add to the discomfort.

6. Be patient:

· Allow the balm some time to work its magic. The heat from Aboniki can gradually ease the tension and pain on your scalp.

7. Avoid scratching:

· While the balm is doing its job, refrain from scratching your scalp. Scratching can irritate the skin and counteract the soothing effects of the balm.

8. Rinse if necessary:

· If you find the heat too intense or if you experience any adverse reactions, gently rinse the balm off with lukewarm water. It's essential to prioritize your comfort and well-being.

Aboniki balm offers a natural and effective solution to the scalp pains that often accompany braiding.

By following these simple steps, you can harness the balm's heat to soothe discomfort without resorting to extreme measures like removing your braids or relying on painkillers.